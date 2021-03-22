Aviva Investors appoints from ASI for new UK head of wealth role

Talvinder Mann Mann will be responsible for the strategic focus of Aviva Investors' wealth business

Aviva Investors has hired Talvinder Mann from Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) to the newly-created role of UK head of wealth for its UK wholesale function.

Based in London, Mann will be responsible for the strategic focus of Aviva Investors' wealth business and will adopt a "client-centric approach" across new and existing UK and global wealth relationships, including banks, asset managers, discretionary wealth and strategic distributors.

He joins from ASI where he was director, global banks, with responsibility for distribution strategy and sales coverage in the UK and Switzerland.

In his new role, Mann will report to UK head of wholesale Apiramy Jeyarajah.

Jeyarajah said: "More than ever, clients are looking for trusted partners who understand their needs and can engage with them to deliver tailored investment solutions.

"We look forward to leveraging Talvinder's entrepreneurial mindset, skills and expertise in supporting our client relationships."

She added: "Talvinder's appointment reflects Aviva Investors' ongoing commitment to further building our wholesale proposition and aligning our engagement model with the needs of our clients."