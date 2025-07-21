Liontrust AM promotes Clare Pleydell-Bouverie to co-head of Global Innovation team

Liontrust Asset Management has promoted Clare Pleydell-Bouverie to co-head of the Global Innovation team, Investment Week can reveal.
A founding member of the Global Innovation cohort, she joins her co-creator and current co-head Storm Uru to lead the team. Pleydell-Bouverie is also co-lead manager of the team's three strategies – Global Innovation, Global Technology and Global Dividend – which are distributed to UK, European and South African clients. Liontrust share price jumps 8% despite £1.1bn outflows in three months Prior to working at Liontrust, she covered global equities at Neptune Investment Management and worked in private equity research across multiple industries. Uru said Pleydell-Bouverie's prom...
