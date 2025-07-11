State Street's Ann Prendergast replaces JPMAM's Patrick Thomson as IA chair

First joined the board May 2024

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

The Investment Association has named State Street’s vice president and head of EMEA Ann Prendergast its next chair.

Prendergast takes over from JP Morgan Asset Management CEO Patrick Thomson, who has been in the seat since 2022, having fulfilled his traditional three-year stint. Sparrows Capital promotes Phillip Young to deputy CIO role The State Street VP joined the IA board in May 2024 and her succession will take place in September this year. Chris Cummings, CEO of the IA, said he was "delighted" to be welcoming Prendergast to the role, claiming that her "extensive experience, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to our industry make her exceptionally well-suited to lead us through thi...

