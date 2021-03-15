Aviva Investors brings Stewardship Funds range to UK wholesale market

Aviva Investors has launched OEIC feeder versions of its Stewardship Funds to make the range available to the UK wholesale market.

The range of four funds has been managed by Aviva Investors since 2018, having launched in 1984, and now has £2.5bn of assets under management.

Apiramy Jeyarajah, UK head of wholesale at Aviva Investors, said that the launch of the OEIC feeders into its Stewardship Funds will give the UK wholesale market "more flexibility and ease with which to choose to invest responsibly".

Aviva Investors to divest companies that fail carbon goal

"The reputation of the Stewardship Fund range speaks for itself and we're excited to bring this new vehicle to the UK wholesale market.

"Aviva Investors has long been at the forefront of responsible investment, and these funds are testament to the longevity of our commitment," Jeyarajah added.

The Stewardship UK Equity and Stewardship UK Equity Income funds are managed by Trevor Green and Tom Grant, Stewardship International Equity is managed by Jaime Ramos-Martin, and Tom Chinery manages the Stewardship Fixed Interest fund.

The four funds exclude companies that do not meet certain ethical standards or that harm society or the environment, and invest in companies that make a positive contribution to society, encouraging "better business practices through shared ownership and dialogue".

New Aviva Investors CEO Versey outlines key engagement issues for 2021

Chief responsible investment officer Steve Waygood said: "The philosophy of the range acknowledges that the products and services that companies provide can either help or hinder the development of a sustainable future.

"This new development will help provide even greater access to those who want their money to help power a transition to a more sustainable future."