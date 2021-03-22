IW Long Reads: The sun rising - Is India ready to take the crown from China?

With the IA China/Greater China sector producing a gain of more than 33% in 2020, it is little surprise investing in China remains firmly in the spotlight for investors.

Set against a turbulent backdrop for global equity markets last year, the MSCI China index rose 25% in 2020, and as at the end of February 2021, China accounted for 39.5% of the MSCI Emerging Markets index.

Someway behind in terms of benchmark make-up, behind both Taiwan and South Korea, sits India, with a weighting of just 9.2%.

Often seen as an expensive area of emerging markets to invest in, the MSCI India index rose close to 12% in 2020 and over the past five years is up about 85%.

Should investors be placing more attention to Indian equities and are there signs it could start taking some of China's spotlight away?

Raj Shant, managing director at Jennison Associates, says it reduced its exposure in India from overweight to underweight early last year.

This, he notes, was based on concerns that the pandemic could have a more severe impact on an economy like India's than the market was discounting.

"However, as the year progressed we were surprised and impressed as the country's experience tracked far better than we were fearing," he says.

"The debate still rages as to why that is, with theories ranging from age structure - younger population and fewer older people - to climate. The end result is that in late 2020, we rebuilt our overweight position."

Hope for structural growth

While India continues to face challenges in building a stronger healthcare system and managing the largest vaccine rollout programme in the world, Shant notes some forecasters now expect 2021 GDP growth to rebound sharply from the depressed level seen in 2020, potentially reaching double digit growth.

"With a rapidly growing middle class, a young and growing working age population and rapid adoption of new technologies, we find strong structural growth opportunities across many sectors in India," he says.

Another active manager increasing their weighting to India is T. Rowe Price, with both the T. Rowe Price Asian ex-Japan Equity and Emerging Markets Discovery Equity funds upping their portfolio allocations.

Anh Lu, manager of the T. Rowe Price Asian ex-Japan Equity fund, says India is now the fund's biggest relative overweight position at a country level.

"In this market, we favour owning high-quality lending franchises such as Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank that are likely to withstand the impact of Covid and continue gaining market share as the economy recovers.

"We hold Infosys, an IT services company that has evolved from a labour arbitrage play to a strong competitor especially with its investment phase ending. We prefer stocks with a long runway for growth such as Maruti Suzuki, a passenger carmaker that has a strong sales and distribution network."

Looking at India from an emerging market perspective, Ernest Yeung, manager of the T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Equity fund, says he has positioned his portfolio in those Indian companies he believes are likely to compound earnings and increase market share.

"We hold the private lender ICICI Bank, which has a robust underlying franchise and strong credit quality. We think the business improvement measures undertaken by new management give ICICI a good chance of becoming a steady earnings compounder," he says.

"We also own a quality cement company, an automaker poised to grow market share, and an IT services firm that will likely benefit from the 5G rollout."

Household income boom

Another factor which is expected to be positive for India is the expectation that household income is set to rise significantly in the coming decades.

"We are particularly drawn to India's ratio of household debt-to-GDP," says Sunny Bangia, a portfolio manager at Antipodes Partners.

"Household debt is significantly below where it should be, even for the low level of income."

Indeed, Bangia notes that India's middle class is the largest in the world, followed by China. What takes the spotlight away from this, notes Bangia, is that the Chinese middle class has double the income.

"As incomes rise, so will household debt-to-GDP and this is a major opportunity that leads us to India's private banking system," he says.

"HDFC Bank provides robust exposure. It has market share dominance - one in every three credit cards that an Indian has is with HDFC."

While some Asian and EM managers may be upping their weighting to India, Ryan Hughes, head of active portfolios at AJ Bell, says it recently took the decision to go down the single country route and add some dedicated Indian equity exposure to its portfolios.

"Over the past decade India has been left in China's shadow, but the valuation anomaly started to look extreme last year and as a result we recently took the decision to add a dedicated weight to our higher risk portfolios," says Hughes.

"Most Asia and EM managers have been running with low exposure to the country and therefore the dedicated position is complementary to our broader holdings."

As such, Hughes says that last month, the team added the Fidelity India Focus fund at a 3-5% weight within its portfolios.

"We see a strong philosophy and process backed by an experienced team that is led by Amit Goel, who also co-manages the Emerging Markets fund which is well known to us."

India's ESG challenge

As fund flows into responsive equity funds soared last year, the spotlight on ESG has also very much intensified. While EMs may not be as advanced in ESG as their developed market counterparts, there are positive signs emanating from outposts such as India.

Charlie Carnegie, research director - sustainability at Arisaig Partners, says a relatively unique feature of the Indian market is the large presence of management teams and promoter groups that are willing to engage with shareholders.

"This can be significantly more challenging in other emerging markets, but helps investors like ourselves to get a read on the future direction of the company and the vision of those at the top," says Carnegie.

"Establishing this alignment of interests is crucial for supporting long-term shareholding in companies, a pre-requisite we believe to more sustainable companies and capital markets in India and elsewhere."

Meanwhile on the environmental and social side of the coin, Carnegie notes there are three sustainable development "mega trends" that are particularly powerful in India; gender equality, clean water and sanitation and climate action.

In terms of gender equality, India currently ranks among the worst countries globally. But Carnegie says this is already beginning to change and that the opportunity here remains "immense".

"Women held 53% of undergraduate degrees in 2018-19 and yet represent less than 20% of the workforce," he says. "Those companies that are early to adopt progressive diversity and inclusion practices will be huge beneficiaries of this in the coming decades."

He adds: "On the environmental side of things, we think the increasing water scarcity and climate action will shape the fortunes of almost all companies operating in the country. Those who fail to manage their resources efficiently will find themselves ever more inefficient."