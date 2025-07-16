Franklin Templeton promotes Harry Reeves to head of UK wholesale

Reeves will report to Andrew Ashton, head of UK, and take charge of driving growth within the UK wholesale channel. Asset managers see January optimism replaced by July nerves as outlooks shift gear In the role, Reeves will lead six sales specialists and oversee private banks, global financial institutions, strategic accounts, and managed portfolio services channels, in addition to his current responsibilities overseeing wholesale sales activities in the UK market. He joined Franklin Templeton in 2020 as part of the Legg Mason acquisition and was most recently head of sales, UK who...