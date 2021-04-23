Aviva Investors

We are a global asset manager with integrated expertise across all major asset classes, including real estate, fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternative investments. Our investment intelligence spans major markets, where we currently invest over £356bn (as at 30 September 2019) on behalf of our customers. As part of the Aviva Group – the UK’s largest insurance company – we are uniquely positioned to combine our insurance heritage with our investment capabilities to deliver the outcomes that matter most to today’s investor.

 