Aviva Investors
We are a global asset manager with integrated expertise across all major asset classes, including real estate, fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternative investments. Our investment intelligence spans major markets, where we currently invest over £356bn (as at 30 September 2019) on behalf of our customers. As part of the Aviva Group – the UK’s largest insurance company – we are uniquely positioned to combine our insurance heritage with our investment capabilities to deliver the outcomes that matter most to today’s investor.
Are we still in early recovery? Japan's road to recovery on Olympic year still a marathon, not a sprint
Deep Dive into Japanese equities
Aviva Investors appoints from ASI for new UK head of wealth role
Talvinder Mann to join
Weather shifts and white elephants: How climate risk is moving the goalposts for emerging market investors
Money better spent on preventing natural disasters
Aviva Investors brings Stewardship Funds range to UK wholesale market
Launches OEIC feeder versions of the four funds
2020 annual results round-up: Gresham House eyes further fund launches after growing AUM by 42% in 2020
Firms report on full year 2020
Industry Voice: How does a loud voice steer Ryanair in the right direction?
Aviva Investors understands that corporate values have never been more critical. So when Ryanair’s governance appeared to be impacting operations, we held the board accountable for director independence.
Sustainable Investment Special Report: How should investors approach China 'at start of ESG journey'?
Progress being made but barriers remain
Industry Voice: How does an investor make a lightbulb greener?
Aviva Investors knows that building a renewable energy infrastructure requires collaboration with the companies we invest in. So when we examined a European utility company, we introduced ESG covenants to ensure decarbonisation promises are kept.
Pixie dust and demon dust: The little things that make a big difference in equity markets
Being open minded a good way to spot winners
Ex-Aviva Investors business development head joins Alpha Real Capital
Phil Redding appointed senior adviser
Ex-Aviva Investors fixed income head to lead Charles Stanley asset management activities
Dan James joins for newly-created role
Aviva Investors to divest companies that fail carbon goal
Stringent new criteria drawn up
Aviva Investors CEO Mark Versey joins IA board
Weeks after taking reins at Aviva
River & Mercantile taps Aviva to establish infrastructure business
Strategy will launch with equity income fund
Welcome to the #neversell era: How the latest incarnation of Nifty Fifty firms is packing a punch
Deep Dive into global equities
Aviva Investors poaches ShareAction impact analyst for sustainability team
Leading research campaigns across social issues
Euan Munro named CEO of BNY Mellon IM's Newton
Former CEO of Aviva Investors
Laggards, electric vehicles and energy storage: The outlook for the climate transition in 2021
Investors must not take eyes off the ball
Aviva Investors names real assets chief Versey as CEO as Munro departs
Munro to 'take up a role outside of Aviva'
Aviva Investors rehires three managers to join multi-asset and macro team
Joining from Westwood Holdings
IW/SSGA Roundtable: Where next for ESG investing in 2021 and beyond?
Exploring the opportunities and challenges for the next 12 months
Aviva Investors expands multi-asset range with five 'ESG-optimised' launches
MAF Core range launches with OCF of 0.15%
Race against time: Companies must act fast to make workplaces more inclusive for ethnic minority colleagues
The five steps to make a positive impact