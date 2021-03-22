Nuveen's agricultural asset management arm strengthens global ESG capabilities

Westchester Group Investment Management, a Nuveen and TIAA company, has appointed Cristina Hastings Newsome as head of sustainability, effective from 12 April.

Based in London, Hastings Newsome will drive Westchester's global sustainability efforts, supporting the team's approach to managing farmland investments. She will report to Martin Davies, CEO and president of Westchester.

Commenting on the appointment, Davies said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of agriculture to everyday societies, with food essential to a growing population. The FAO estimate that $350bn of investment is needed annually by agriculture and the supply chain to develop sustainable food production systems.

"With a limited land resource base and focus on more efficient resource use stable supply-demand dynamics for agricultural produce are critical for a sustainable future.

"We are committed to reducing the environmental impact of agricultural production whilst acting as valued partners with local communities to drive ESG improvements. For our increasingly sustainably focused investors, this is compelling."

He added: "Cristina brings with her a wealth of experience that will be integral to support sustainability efforts across our farmland portfolio. We continue to evolve our approach to ESG to meet our commitment to drive positive change and client demand, and Cristina's appointment is testament to this."

She will support Westchester's response to rising investor demand for carbon neutral portfolios, providing scalable, natural solutions to counter climate change through farmland investments.

Hastings Newsome will also support Westchester's ESG committee to lead innovation and implementation on a broader range of ESG themes across the farmland portfolio, including providing supportive working conditions and resource efficiency.

Hastings Newsome joins from Louis Dreyfus Company in Switzerland where she was global sustainability lead, responsible for the sustainability strategy for the grains and oilseeds complex. She previously held roles at AstraZeneca, Proteus and Accenture.

Westchester specialises in acquiring, managing and marketing agricultural real estate assets around the world. Its farmland portfolio currently comprises 2.2 million acres in seven countries.