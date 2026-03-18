Japanese Corporate Governance Code reforms a 'double boost' for shareholders

Expected in June 2026

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

Japanese shares could be set for a double boost in June, as plans for Tokyo to push for an end to corporate cash hoarding and increased investment take shape.

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