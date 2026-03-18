Battle for Janus Henderson rumbles on as Victory Capital improves bid

Offer per share rises by $10

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Texan financial services firm Victory Capital has submitted an improved offer for Janus Henderson, as its bidding war with Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management and General Catalyst escalates.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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