nikkei 225
How will Shinzo Abe's 'great difficulties' impact Japan
Japanese GDP is likely to expand an average 1.7% through March 2019. Growth should be about 1.6% in April through December this year, rising to 1.8% next January through March.
Update: Turbulent start to US trading while FTSE closes at nine-month low
Global sell-off continues
How positive is Abe win for Japanese equities?
Government requires 'boldness' to overcome long-term challenges
FTSE 100 gets boost as Antofagasta jumps 20% following Trump win
Global markets also on the rise
Morrisons jumps 8%; Hargreaves shares slide on downgrade
FTSE 100 stronger
Asian markets jump as oil nears $50
Commodity-sensitive currencies also higher
Chinese shares tumble further 6% amid capital flight concerns
Outflows reached record $1trn last year
Markets breathe 'sigh of relief' after Fed hike
Markets across the world respond well to 0.25% increase
Can robotics and retailers rejuvenate Japan?
Can robotics and retailers rejuvenate Japan?
Nikkei passes 15-year peak to close above 19,000
Further yen weakness has helped Japan's Nikkei 225 index pass the 19,000 mark for the first time since 2000.
Crude falls to two-year low as markets wait on Fed
Brent crude oil has fallen to more than a two-year low following a thinktank's move to cut its forecast for global oil demand, while markets were muted overnight ahead of a pivotal US Federal Reserve meeting.
Sterling falls further as investors take flight on independence fears
Sterling sold off further overnight, exacerbating Monday's losses, as nervous investors ditched the pound and UK shares on fears Scotland may vote to break apart next week.
UK shares shrug off weak Asia data
The FTSE 100 got off to a positive start on Monday, with shares shrugging off weak data from both China and Japan to move higher.
Asian shares climb on slower US tapering hopes
Markets across Asia started the week brightly as traders bet the withdrawal of Fed chair candidate Larry Summers' could slow the US' curtailment of quantitative easing.
Rollercoaster for investors as Japan bounces on US data
The volatility in markets continued overnight as stocks around the globe rebounded, led by Japan where the Nikkei jumped nearly 2%.
Nikkei soars 5% as Japan revises up growth figures
Markets surged overnight on news Japan revised its annualised growth rate to 4.1% - up from an estimated 3.5%.
Nikkei skirts bear territory on US payroll jitters
Asian markets fell again overnight over uncertainty around US employment numbers out later today.
Japanese stocks enter correction with 5% fall
Japan's Nikkei 225 has suffered its second huge fall in a little over a week after the index closed down 5% overnight.
Japanese shares regain some ground after rollercoaster session
Japanese shares have clawed back some of their losses after falling more than 7% yesterday in a dramatic trading session.
BoJ's aggressive move boosts Nikkei and weakens yen
The Bank of Japan's announcement of aggressive growth stimulus measures on Thursday pushed up the flagging Nikkei and caused the yen to fall sharply against the US dollar.
Cyprus turmoil triggers Asian sell-off
Asian markets tumbled overnight and safe-haven bond yields fell following news EU member Cyprus is to impose an unprecedented bank levy on deposits held in the country.
FTSE 100 charges back towards five-year peak
The UK's blue chip index is trading back near a five-year high this morning after a near 1% gain, as a bumper set of results lift shares.
Chinese stocks back in black after worst day in 18 months
China's stock market has rebounded slightly on Tuesday after its worst day for 18 months, as the country's parliament begins its annual session.
FTSE 100 recovers after first poor finish of 2013
The FTSE 100 has started to recover during this morning's trading, after its first poor finish since the start of the year on Monday.