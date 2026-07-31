LondonMetric and Schroder REIT finalise terms to purchase Picton Property Income

Picton valued at £404m

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

The boards of LondonMetric Property and Schroder REIT (SREIT) have reached a final agreement with the board of Picton Property Income to purchase all shares in the company.

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