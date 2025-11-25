Copia Capital's Peter Wasko: Investor conversations about Japan are all wrong

Equities soared and bond yields rose on the news in October, giving a picture of what is expected from her tenure.

People have been understandably excited, talking of Abenomics 2.0 and speculating about the potential boon for Japanese exposure.

Japanese stocks surge to record highs as markets digest 'big political surprise'

However, the latest news is not something that should necessarily alter investment strategies. Japan, despite its historical challenges for investors, has been developing into an attractive proposition for some time. The Nikkei 225 has been trending generally upward for over two years and is already up 25% year to date.

Crucially, there is an encouraging tale in Japanese markets that still has a long way to run, regardless of Takaichi.

Washoku

Washoku is the philosophy that underpins Japanese cuisine and places focus on harmony and balance.

Although Japan has proven fertile ground for tech innovation, boasting high living standards and a decent cost of living, its corporate governance structures, persistent deflation and insipid economic growth have limited its appeal as an attractive proposition for investment.

It has struggled to embody Washoku and balance in its economy.

Deep Dive: Japan's 'era of change' draws investors back after decades of turbulence

Until recently, there were several problems with Japan's corporate landscape. Many firms traded below book value and lacked shareholder-friendly policies, but one of the biggest issues was corporate bloat.

Large conglomerates held numerous crossholdings in companies, often unrelated to their core business activities. This structure was unattractive to investors seeking strong returns on investment, as it tied up capital in inefficient companies.

Active policy and removing bloat

In 2023, the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with support from the government, sought to address the long-term corporate governance issues.

Boardrooms were incentivised to adopt shareholder-friendly practices, and we have seen an encouraging rise in share buybacks and dividends.

While many stocks are still trading below book value, these cheaper valuations, combined with more shareholder-friendly policies, help investors feel they are getting greater value from their investments.

Companies have also slimmed down their subsidiaries to better align with the core corporate strategy. As a result, board decision-making has become slicker, creating opportunities to instigate changes to improve performance more quickly and effectively.

Managers back Japanese equities after Takaichi victory but bond yields concerning

ROIs are rising and we believe this trend is likely to continue for some time, making Japan stand out as one of the most attractive markets globally.

Activists take notice

A key indication of Japanese corporate improvement is the shift in influence of foreign investment, particularly from activists.

In the past, plenty of activist investors recognised Japan's potential for growth – if the corporate governance problems were dealt with. However, some, including some heavyweight figures such as Steel Partners and Elliott Management, found themselves frustrated with their forays into Japan. At that stage, getting companies to take the action needed proved too difficult.

However, with corporate Japan's newfound streamlined company management, activists are taking a renewed interest. This should ensure corporate reform continues, as well as bring much-needed experience in corporate efficiency to the boardroom.

Where the opportunities lie

Small and mid caps have also seen the benefit of stronger corporate governance. Valuations-wise, they represent good value, helped by their domestic focus making them less exposed to tariffs and geopolitical instability than more internationally focused large caps.

Schroders' Masaki Taketsume: Finding value in Japan's AI supply chain

Recent performance shows small caps up 18.5% versus 12% for large caps. Exposure to Japanese small and medium companies within portfolios should provide solid value and impactful and dynamic earnings.

However, there are potential challenges. Japan has significant problems with an ageing population and has always been relatively insular, remaining reticent about allowing too much foreign influence in its domestic affairs.

But much like during the Meiji Restoration of the 19th century, Japan is once again blending its traditional strengths with a growing openness to the wider world. Its expertise in innovation, using robotics to transform elderly care, highlights its long-term investment in its society.

Meanwhile, the presence of activist funds and the emergence of a booming tourism trade now back above pre-pandemic levels are signs of a new willingness to embrace fresh ideas and external influences.

The corporate governance story is still in its early stages but hopefully it can bring about wider change, encouraging stronger growth and supporting positive - if moderate - inflation, particularly through wage increases.

Regardless of whether Takaichi's appointment proves positive or not, Japan is becoming a market to get slightly more excited about.

Peter Wasko is senior portfolio manager at Copia Capital