Aegon UK portfolio management head Anthony McDonald departs for St James's Place

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Michael Nelson
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Former Aegon UK head of portfolio management Anthony McDonald has joined St James’s Place’s (SJP) multi-asset team after leaving his previous role last month, Investment Week understands.

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