Global dividend payments rise 10.1% year-on-year as share buybacks decline

Inaugural Janus Henderson report

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Global dividends rose to $424.5bn in the first quarter of 2026, up 10.1% year-on-year, according to the first Janus Henderson Global Dividend and Buyback index, Investment Week can reveal.

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