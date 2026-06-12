Deep Dive: China's renminbi quietly reshaping international monetary system

Dollar supremacy to continue

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

China’s drive to make the renminbi a global reserve currency is drawing attention away from the profound changes to global finance it is facilitating, according to economists.

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