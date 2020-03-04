share buybacks
Berkshire Hathaway lags as cash pile continues to grow
Warren Buffett's firm has $128bn of cash
Global equities research: Spotting the 'gorillas' and other primates
Short-term share price moves warping companies' judgment
How to navigate the minefield of UK plc
We see far too many examples of management teams across 'UK plc' failing to act in the interests of the stakeholders of the companies they are employed to run.
Taking the temperature of the tax efficient sector
How are VCTs and EIS products doing?
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway repurchases $928m of shares
First time since 2012
SLA to return £1.75bn to shareholders after Phoenix sale
Share buyback representing 15% of market cap
Aviva makes plans to buy back £600m shares
Excess capital of £2bn
Aviva backs down on plans to cancel preference shares
Following investor ‘criticism’
Alliance Trust discount falls 'in line with peer group' after share buybacks
Over 30 million share repurchased
Are increasing share buybacks proving the power of Abenomics?
Aims to stop firms hoarding cash is working
Contrarian Investor: Beware the negative buyback loop
Buyback ETFs undershooting benchmark indices
Apple in $12bn bond issue to finance share buybacks
Fifth return to bond market
Martin Currie Pacific shareholders agree rebrand
Martin Currie Pacific trust's shareholders have agreed to rename the company Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained trust, as it moves away from commitments to invest in Japan and Australia.
BP promises more share buybacks after profit boost
BP will step up its share buyback programme with the revenues from divestments over the next year, according to its second quarter results.
Activist investors return to target Alliance Trust
Alliance Trust may be faced with more hostile corporate action after a US hedge fund declared a 10% stake.
Chancellor scales back VCT tax relief
Share buybacks carried out by Venture Capital Trusts (VCT) will no longer qualify for tax relief from April 2014, the government has said.
Bolton's trust buys back another 750,000 shares
The board of Anthony Bolton's Fidelity China Special Situations fund has bought back a further 750,000 shares in a bid to narrow its discount.
News Corp unveils $5bn share buyback programme
News Corporation has moved to shore up its share price with a $5bn stock repurchase programme.
Terry Smith: Share buybacks - friend or foe?
SHARE BUYBACKS
Rathbones' Stick urges companies to reward investors with buybacks
Manager sees little interest to be earned from cash, believing buybacks would be more beneficial to investors