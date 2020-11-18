The Big Question: What now for the UK as Lockdown 2.0 gets under way?

David Kneale, head of UK equities at Mirabaud AM

Dramatic upside

A month-long lockdown, on its own, is unlikely to make much difference to most businesses and matters even less to investors.





The first lockdown created pandemonium as businesses were caught with enormous working capital exposures, no ability to operate in a 'Covid-secure' manner and a backdrop of financial market panic.





Today, most businesses have established comfortable liquidity buffers and access to extensive government support mechanisms.





It is no surprise there has been no liquidity strain on financial markets. Tellingly, both Crest Nicholson and Howdens (both heavily disrupted previously) are proposing restarting dividends and repaying government support despite the lockdown.





Equally important is hope. News of a vaccine (with significant data hopefully imminent) could offer hope of light at the end of the tunnel; further hardship is endured and stressed businesses survive.





This news would be equally important for investors, as equities will be valued on long-term recovered cashflows rather than short-term distress.





Some companies may not survive the continued disruption awaiting a vaccine roll-out, but for the survivors the investment upside is dramatic.