Reasons to be optimistic about UK housebuilders
Investors in the UK housebuilding sector have enjoyed exceptional returns since the Global Financial Crisis and 2019 was no different, with average total returns including dividends of 53%.

Unearthing quality in unloved value stocks
Value stocks may have enjoyed a welcome change in fortunes in recent weeks, but they have been swimming against the tide for years as investors have sought the perceived security of quality and low-volatility stocks.

How can investors position against a no-deal Brexit?
Boris Johnson's arrival at Number 10 has done little to enhance UK investor confidence; he has wasted no time setting a collision course with the EU over his no-deal strategy, and members on the other side of the House of Commons.

Is history repeating itself in UK equities?
Never catch a falling knife. Helpful health and safety advice but, in an equity market context, does the idea of not buying shares in companies that have seen a material price decline really help one make money over the long term?

