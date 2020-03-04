UK Growth
The Big Question: What can Andrew Bailey do to make the Bank of England a more open and diverse place to work?
Challenges for newly-appointed governor
UK equities: What the 'first stage of Brexit clarity' means for investors
Following the Conservatives' victory in last year's General Election, the UK has left the EU and, according to current plans, entered a transition period until the end of 2020.
IW's 25th anniversary: How have key sectors grown in the past 25 years?
A whistle-stop review of the main industry events
The 'reasons for optimism' on UK growth
The UK economy ended 2019 in stagnation, under pressure from political uncertainty and a global economic slowdown.
Navigating the 'storm clouds' looming for UK growth stocks
After the strong end to 2019 where the 'Boris bounce' led the FTSE All-Share up roughly 6% in December alone, the start of 2020 has found markets in a more cautious mood.
Mundy: Now 'not a time to be sitting on one's hands'
An interesting side effect of labelling oneself a contrarian investor is that many observers expect a constant stream of non-consensual thoughts and portfolio positions.
Reasons to be optimistic about UK housebuilders
Investors in the UK housebuilding sector have enjoyed exceptional returns since the Global Financial Crisis and 2019 was no different, with average total returns including dividends of 53%.
Link Group: UK dividends set new record in 2019
Predicted to fall in 2020
The lessons to be learnt from successful growth investing
The pursuit of growth can make investors do odd things.
Liontrust bolsters sustainable investment team with Jones promotion
Joined the team in 2012
Why the UK is not a 'basket case'
What do you do when one of the world’s oldest, highest quality markets is treated like a developing one?
Why is value still underperforming - and will this trend change soon?
'Plenty of false dawns' along the way
Unearthing quality in unloved value stocks
Value stocks may have enjoyed a welcome change in fortunes in recent weeks, but they have been swimming against the tide for years as investors have sought the perceived security of quality and low-volatility stocks.
Unearthing the 'businesses of tomorrow' in UK mid caps
Disrupters, tech leaders and global-facing stocks
Why now is the time to be on high alert for value traps
Late stage of the IPO cycle
How can investors position against a no-deal Brexit?
Boris Johnson's arrival at Number 10 has done little to enhance UK investor confidence; he has wasted no time setting a collision course with the EU over his no-deal strategy, and members on the other side of the House of Commons.
Beyond Brexit: The global headwinds and tailwinds facing UK equities
Brexit uncertainty continues to act as a drag on the UK economy, holding back business investment and undermining consumer confidence.
Are UK equities 'too difficult' for asset allocators to invest in now?
The long-term attraction of the UK smaller companies market is beyond doubt.
Is history repeating itself in UK equities?
Never catch a falling knife. Helpful health and safety advice but, in an equity market context, does the idea of not buying shares in companies that have seen a material price decline really help one make money over the long term?
UK mid caps attractive relative to FTSE 100 stocks
There can be no doubt the protracted Brexit debacle in the UK is casting a long shadow over its investment markets.
The UK businesses to focus on post-Brexit
Can British companies still prosper after Brexit?
Baillie Gifford UK Growth to cut final dividend
Portfolio is now '100% as desired'