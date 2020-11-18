Rewriting the rules: Is it time to rethink global supply chains?

Globalisation has created sprawling supply chain networks that extend into nearly every corner of the world.

While these have become increasingly intricate and complex, there are few legal requirements asked of companies to ensure the myriad actors in their supply chains are not exploitative or causing harm.

In theory, suppliers must follow legal requirements in their own country or region - such as on minimum wages, or health & safety.

However, much depends on enforcement, and there are countless instances where organisations fail to meet minimum legal standards.

Therefore, as responsible investors, our first task is surely to understand the risks and impacts throughout any supply chain?

Environmental and ecological risks and impacts in supply chains are many - disruption, degradation, and destruction of ecosystems, erosion of topsoil, greenhouse gas emissions and over-consumption of water.

Similarly, social risks and impacts include poor working conditions, modern slavery, child labour and indigenous land rights.

Other risks may be are more 'ethical' in nature - such as the treatment of animals and the use of personal data.

Persistent problems

As a result of customer pressure, risks in supply chains are addressed by companies under the umbrella of 'sustainable supply chain management'.

Companies typically follow a similar approach to tackling them - supply chain mapping, risk identification and mitigation, certifications and auditing, and finally, remediation.

However, few companies are able successfully to map supply chains down to the level of raw material production or extraction - a company at the top of the supply chain could be having to map as many as 100,000 different actors.

Moreover, these approaches, however well-constructed and implemented, are frequently designed to deal with problems after they have arisen (response and mitigation).

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that problems within supply chains continue to persist - even for some of the most responsible companies. This suggests some deeper systemic drivers are at play.

Building on the work of ecological economists and historians, the globalisation of supply chains in the post-war period can be seen as a perhaps 'perfect realisation' of our march towards an integrated and global capitalist economy.

This system may intentionally or not, exploit the availability of cheap labour and cheap nature, resulting in a 'race to the bottom'.

As such, any solution may therefore need to be structural.

Do we need a system overhaul?

Over several decades companies have sought to remediate the problems their buying policies have created. Long distances and multiple actors recognises only the tip of a very submerged iceberg of players that go to make a single product.

No two supply chains are the same - the apparel industry is for instance very different to one sourcing mineral commodities in say, the electronics sector.

What they have in common is the need to address some fundamental issues - taking the pressure off of the biosphere and addressing social injustices that have been created.

It is perhaps no longer enough to make sure supply chains are 'clean' via compliance audits. As the tipping points of climate change and social inequality get closer, everything may need to change.