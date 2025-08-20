UK inflation rises to 3.8% in July and poses further challenges to BoE

Core CPI also up to 3.8%

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose to 3.8% in the 12 months up to July 2025, according to data from the Office for National Statistics, up from 3.6% in June.

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan

