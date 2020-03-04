Franklin Templeton
The struggle to survive: Asset management M&A set to pick up
Perfect storm of cost saving and regulatory burden behind deals
Franklin Templeton owner confirms £1.1trn Legg Mason tie-up
Legg Mason to be valued at $50 per share
Growing appetite for ETFs: The trends to look out for in 2020
Fixed income and ESG strategies
Battered emerging markets equity funds eye buying opportunities as coronavirus shakes markets
Major indices rocked by growing threat of pandemic
Franklin Templeton unveils multi-asset fund in first NURS launch
Franklin Global Targeted Strategies
Franklin Templeton shutters Mutual Shares and European Opps funds
Assets fall to unsustainable levels
Franklin Templeton UK equity veteran Spencer to retire
Departure sees reshuffle on three funds
EM 2020 outlook: 'Impulsive' Trump and other macro woes to persist
But growth and sentiment set to improve
Hunting within the UK small-cap market amid Brexit uncertainty
On the lookout for wide valuation discounts
Franklin Templeton takes Embark stake amid UK retirement expansion plans
First investment of its kind
Franklin Templeton names Jennifer Johnson as new CEO
Effective 11 February 2020
Franklin Templeton launches innovation fund
Will target "leaders in innovation"
TEMIT's Sehgal pins hopes on improved EM earnings to narrow trailing NAV discount
Early year pessimism 'not come to fruition'
The untapped ESG assets destined for growth
Much has been written on the inflated size of global AUM reported to incorporate ESG principles and whether ESG adds alpha.
Franklin Templeton launches range of five liquid hedge fund strategies
In partnership with alternatives boutique K2 Advisors
The Big Question: What tools do central banks have at their disposal during the next recession?
The policies and programmes that could protect a worldwide plunge
Franklin Templeton's Paul Brady: LGBT+ discrimination in the City has not vanished
Championing diversity in the workplace
Franklin Templeton hires ex-GAM PM Lai for China fund as Chow retires after 25 years
TEMIT's Ness added to GEM funds
Boersma retires as CIO of $71bn Templeton equity business
Alan Bartlett hired as replacement
The Chinese innovators set to drive emerging market growth
Emerging markets have generally performed well over the last three years; the MSCI Emerging Markets index has returned over 30% during the period and we believe the asset class still has significant potential to grow.
TEMIT's Ness on gearing and three 'new realities' in emerging markets
Technology and politics among key themes
Franklin Templeton makes triple iNED appointment to board
Former CEO of FundQuest among hires
Franklin Templeton launches first passive emerging market ETFs
Franklin LibertyShares
Embracing tech disruption: Four lessons for fixed income investors
Gearing up for innovation