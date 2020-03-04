Brexit
UK wealth managers cut property exposure on liquidity fears
Latest FE fundinfo Adviser Fund Index
Gina Miller calls for Chancellor to review Andrew Bailey's appointment at BoE
'Regulatory failures' during FCA tenure
Update: M&G Property Portfolio suspension to continue
Raising cash levels
Multi-managers pile into UK equities at highest allocation since Brexit referendum
2019 General Election result also key factor
Vanguard outpaces rivals in platform sales in 2019
Gross sales of £3.9bn double that of nearest rivals
European investors 'risk on' as global equity funds remain best sellers in January
Refinitiv monthly European fund flow report
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow
Navigating the 'storm clouds' looming for UK growth stocks
After the strong end to 2019 where the 'Boris bounce' led the FTSE All-Share up roughly 6% in December alone, the start of 2020 has found markets in a more cautious mood.
Rathbones' Stick on UK value opportunities
We are 11 years into one of the greatest stockmarket upswings in history, yet the joy has not been evenly spread.
Companies and sectors set to benefit in the post-Brexit market
Property and tech expected to boom
FCA and BoE warn of politically motivated equivalence decisions on UK
UK must have scope to amend own rules
Mundy: Now 'not a time to be sitting on one's hands'
An interesting side effect of labelling oneself a contrarian investor is that many observers expect a constant stream of non-consensual thoughts and portfolio positions.
The case for emerging markets as political tensions ease
At the start of 2020, there are grounds for investors to be optimistic.
Reasons to be optimistic about UK housebuilders
Investors in the UK housebuilding sector have enjoyed exceptional returns since the Global Financial Crisis and 2019 was no different, with average total returns including dividends of 53%.
Pridham Report: 2019 flows 'well below average' despite positive Q4
BlackRock top the tables
Brexit Day: Where do UK markets go from here?
Five managers assess potential headwinds and tailwinds
IW's 25th anniversary: Hold the front page! Former editors' reflections
Ex-editors recall their most memorable moments
Investors must not get carried away with growth recovery
Not all economic indicators have turned green
The decade of the Twenties: Why long-term stockmarket returns should 'reassure investors'
The current macroeconomic backdrop is a good opportunity for us to be reminded of the difference between 'signal' and 'noise'.
Will equities climb a wall of worry in 2020?
'Train is not going off the tracks'
Tim Steer: Why the signs were there for Woodford
Ex-Artemis manager's new book on the biggest corporate failures
The world in 2020: Ten global market predictions
Return of big banks and the end of austerity?
FCA targets ACD 'conflict of interest' in letter to fund managers
Concerns surrounding risk management