IW's 25th anniversary: How have key sectors grown in the past 25 years?
A whistle-stop review of the main industry events
Robin Geffen: Why many UK dividend yields 'are purely an illusion'
Sentiment towards the UK has improved following December's General Election result, but we believe equity income investors need to tread carefully in 2020.
Rathbones' Stick on UK value opportunities
We are 11 years into one of the greatest stockmarket upswings in history, yet the joy has not been evenly spread.
BlackRock's Avigdori: Why stockpicking will be essential for UK income investors this year
2019 proved to be a strong year for equity investors.
Fund picks for 2020 - Short duration, value and a potential Brexit bounce
Which products should investors go for?
Ardevora UK Income AUM declines after 'disappointing' Q3 performance
Fund value plunges 94% over three years
AIM stocks can diversify UK investors' income sources
The sustainability of UK equity income streams has been called into question, with underlying dividends across the market falling by almost 3% on a constant currency basis during Q3 – the worst quarterly performance for three years.
Chelverton's Horner: Investors could shun open-ended space after Woodford closure
Concerns raised following Equity Income fund closure
Managers rotate back to UK domestics ahead of General Election 'clarity'
Driven by hopes of Brexit resolution
A decade of Evenlode: The top ten risks for income investors
Top tips for navigating choppy waters
Why UK income investors 'should exercise caution'
There has always been a demand for income, but in the past decade, the hunt for yield has become more challenging due to the ultra-low interest rate environment.
Investing in UK equities amid the 'Boris Johnson Brexit circus'
It is widely discussed that the UK equity market is cheap and recent foreign takeovers suggest there is value at home.
The attractively-valued UK opportunities for income investors
Brexit discount means strong stocks are cheap
Difficult choice ahead for UK equity income investors
Recent history has been challenging for income-seeking investors.
Cavendish AM restructures fund management team
Mumford gets co-manager
What the 'lipstick effect' means for UK equity income
It says something about the challenges the UK market faces when Brexit is not the biggest risk investors fear.
Long-term income opportunities in UK micro caps
The London IPO market has been subdued since the second half of 2018, as a result of increased market volatility.
Revealed: Finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2019
Which funds made the cut?
Looking for alternative sources for income in the UK
Traditional sources of investment income are facing structural issues, while the alternative income sector is booming.
The misconception of UK small caps
We expect to see continued market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty in the UK throughout 2019, not least due to Brexit.
UK Equities: The return of activism?
Industry Voice: A market led by the large commodity stocks over the past few years has seen 'revenge of the index', making it difficult for all-cap managers to keep pace. Are we now on the precipice of a reversion of this?
AIC launches income planning and research tool
Designed to help schedule payments
Which data companies are a good fit for income portfolios?
As UK equity income investors, one sector we have found attractive is data or information service providers, which offer services to either corporates or consumers.
UBS's Magill: UK cyclicals to outperform
Equities saw a relatively indiscriminate sell-off in Q4 of 2018, with increased volatility and widening valuation spreads.