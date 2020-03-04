Seven Investment Management
Rathbones boosts sales team with DFM specialists Lewis and Caira
Reporting to Greg Mullins
2020 vision: What will be the big market trends over the next decade?
Technological advancements will play a huge part
Walker Crips names new CEO and CIO
Both appointments at investment manager start with immediate effect
US equity investors are too bullish and bond investors too bearish
Market signals pose 'dilemma' for investors
Whitechurch makes double investment hire as Moyes departs
Further hires to come
7IM appoints new CEO from Barclays as Tom Sheridan steps down
Retires after 17 years
7IM cuts platform fees for high-net-worth investors
On investments above £2m
The Bigger Picture: Will the absolute return sector ever live up to expectations?
Follows a disappointing 2018
US recession checklist: The signs to look out for
The state of the current market
Which was the only absolute return fund to deliver a positive return over three consecutive years?
GARS fund overtaken as largest fund
7IM's Turner: UK opportunities remain despite political noise
Brexit and general election risk
The Top Down: Red October, Budget and a bumper year for investment trusts
The biggest stories of October 2018
7IM hires former Credit Suisse head Surguy as CIO
Follows string of appointments
What lessons have been learnt over the decade since Lehmans collapsed? (Part I)
Four-part Big Question special
Opinion: The difficulty of telling whether a manager is talented or just lucky
Is good investing down to luck or skill?
Revealed: The shortlists for the UK Platform Awards 2018
Including 'Leading Adviser' categories
Sell signals: Five fund buyers reveal their key recession indicators
Return of volatility
The Big Question Part II: Is President Donald Trump a market menace - or a welcome disruptor?
Second instalment of series
Revealed: The nominees for the 2018 Women in Investment Awards
Ahead of ceremony in November
Fading M&A in passives: Who will be the 'new breed' of ETF players?
Mergers down, but launches on the up
7IM's Tirmizi: Is this the 'new normal' for US markets?
Structural shift in sector weightings
7IM's Urquhart Stewart: If executed properly, regulation could be the best advert the asset management industry has ever had
Regulation an 'excuse' not to do something
7IM's Darbyshire departs as firm reveals development plans for 2018
Launching a SIPP