UK Equity Income
Why investors in the UK should keep faith in equities
Likely to benefit over next decade
IW's 25th anniversary: How have key sectors grown in the past 25 years?
A whistle-stop review of the main industry events
Fees, costs and past performance: Questions for LF ASI Income Focus
Former Woodford fund begins life under new name and management
Rathbones' Stick on UK value opportunities
We are 11 years into one of the greatest stockmarket upswings in history, yet the joy has not been evenly spread.
The Big Question: What would investors like to see from the Chancellor's Budget on 11 March?
First Budget following Tories' landslide election win
BlackRock's Avigdori: Why stockpicking will be essential for UK income investors this year
2019 proved to be a strong year for equity investors.
Hargreaves Lansdown suffers significant withdrawals on multi-manager funds trapped in LF Equity Income
Two largest mandates lose nearly £400m between them
Link to reopen former Woodford fund
LF ASI Income Focus fund
Tim Steer: Why the signs were there for Woodford
Ex-Artemis manager's new book on the biggest corporate failures
Register now for Investment Week's UK equities breakfast briefing
Join us on Thursday 23 January
Woodford and Newman shared dividends of £13.8m before closure
Latest accounts show profits fell to £16.2m to 31 March 2019
Investors 'underwhelmed' by Barnett replacement on Edinburgh investment trust
Mixed industry reaction to new appointment
Rathbones' Carl Stick on the one stock that has been in the Income fund for 20 years
Back in 2000, the privatised utilities were a somnolent bunch, unattractive in contrast to the fireworks of the TMT bubble.
FCA monitors Woodford-exposed multi-manager funds
Investigation ongoing
AIM stocks can diversify UK investors' income sources
The sustainability of UK equity income streams has been called into question, with underlying dividends across the market falling by almost 3% on a constant currency basis during Q3 – the worst quarterly performance for three years.
BMO GAM to close European ETF business
Effective date 21 January 2020
Why Premier Multi-Asset Global Growth has its largest-ever weighting in UK equity funds
UK equities exposure rose by between 3%-5%
MGIM CEO: Fund buyers must hold star managers to account post Woodford
Higher levels of 'maturity and understanding' required
Chelverton's Horner: Investors could shun open-ended space after Woodford closure
Concerns raised following Equity Income fund closure
Baillie Gifford's Mileva: Hargreaves Lansdown needs to 'grow up'
Investor urges fund group to be more cautious on promoting funds
Short sellers boost HL and SJP positions in Woodford fallout - reports
Among the most shorted stocks in the FTSE 100
Schroders and BlackRock eye up Woodford Income Focus - reports
Final fund of beleaguered manager
Costly Woodford Equity Income fund wind-up to 'drag on' for up to a year
Defunct fund's maintenance fees totalled over £184,000 a day
Why UK income investors 'should exercise caution'
There has always been a demand for income, but in the past decade, the hunt for yield has become more challenging due to the ultra-low interest rate environment.