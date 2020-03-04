Allianz Global Investors

Diversified asset manager

Allianz Global Investors, or AllianzGI, is one of the world's leading active investment managers.

Employing more than 2,700 people across 25 locations, AllianzGI manages more than €500bn in assets for individuals, families and institutions around the world (as of 31 March 2018).

AllianzGI offers its clients a wide range of actively managed strategies and solutions across the risk/return spectrum. With more than 700 investment professionals, it has have established expertise in equities, fixed-income, multi-asset and alternative investments.

