Artemis

UK private investor fund manager

Artemis Investment Management LLP is a UK-based fund manager, offering a range of funds invested in the UK, Europe, US and around the world. Clients' investments are spread across a range of funds, two investment trusts, a venture capital trust, and both pooled and segregated institutional portfolios. The firm's clients include retail investors, financial advisers, and institutional investors such as pension funds and financial institutions. The firm has offices in Edinburgh and London and, as of 28 February 2018, it managed £27.4bn of assets. Artemis was founded in 1997. In 2002 a majority stake was acquired by ABN AMRO, which subsequently passed to Fortis. Following an MBO in 2010, Artemis is owned by its UK management team and Affiliated Managers Group, a US international investment management company headquartered in Massachusetts.