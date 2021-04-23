Federated Hermes
Federated Hermes launches first new fund for sustainable suite of products
Sustainable Global Equity fund unveiled
Spring Budget 2021: Industry reacts to Sunak's 'fiscal ice age'
Personal tax thresholds and LTA frozen
A recipe for disaster? 'Coiled spring' bond market falls 'just the beginning', experts warn
Low bond yields and vaccine roll-out could 'spell trouble'
Sustainable Investment: Federated Hermes' Kamhi on sustainable wealth creation and where the industry needs to move quicker
More progress needs to be made
An intensive scare for the industry: Admitting to painful truths about racial inequality a big step towards healing it
Why there is no quick fix to improve diversity
Industry Voice: Your Questions Answered by Federated Hermes Impact Opportunities
Your Questions Answered: a quarterly Q&A series featuring the top 10 questions that clients and prospective clients ask our investment teams.
BNP Paribas AM named best ESG asset manager - MainStreet Partners
Sycomore Asset Management best boutique
The Big Question: What do the markets have in store for China in the Year of the Ox?
Celebrating the Lunar New Year
Emergency on planet Earth: Investors and industry must protect the ecosystem like their lives depend on it
Deep Dive into ESG - biodiversity
Federated Hermes appoints Aiyela as head of inclusion
Exec joins from National Emergencies Trust
Artificial intelligence in healthcare: The 'do no harm' ethos must be extended to its application in the sector
Deep Dive into ESG - the tech sector
IW Long Reads: Taking the plunge - the actions needed to halt 'disturbing' biodiversity loss
Time running out for investors to reverse climate damage
Federated Hermes EOS to crack down on diversity laggards
UK Corporate Governance Principles set out for 2021
Sparking new life into the green economy: Industry reacts to Government's Ten Point Plan
Kickstarting the 'green industrial revolution'
Mediolanum bolsters ESG offering with Global Impact fund launch
Managed by Baillie Gifford and Federated Hermes
Green bond issuance set to increase in 2021, predicts Federated Hermes' Murray
New Biden administration 'positive tipping point' for climate
The Big Question: What now for the UK as Lockdown 2.0 gets under way?
Impact of national shutdown on the markets
The Big Question: Which sectors will be the winners and losers from the US Elections?
Race to the White House hots up
Saker Nusseibeh CBE: Companies must prove how they are delivering positive outcomes for society
Sustainability pleas can no longer be ignored
Fund houses form charity corporate advisory board to boost ethnic diversity in finance
Dynamic Planner and DMGT among those on new board
Report: Asset managers must explain how sustainability measures benefit stakeholders
Working group guidance on impact investing
Federated Hermes' Kukuljan: The five ways to invest in pandemics
Top themes for a sustainable future
Investment Week's top ten interviews of 2020
What were the hottest topics to date?
Fund Manager of the Year Awards: Winner's interview with the Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets Equity fund
Winner of the Equities: Global Emerging Markets Award