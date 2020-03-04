Mirabaud
Mirabaud Group appoints new COO
Mirabaud Asset Management names COO to replace him
Rebound expected as India marks major milestone
Will it finally match up to China's progress?
Mirabaud AM launches second fixed maturity EM debt strategy
For euro-based investors
Mirabaud's Narula: How we've beaten our peers without any of the FAANGs
Manager praises Global Equities Focus fund outperformance
What will the 'Japanification of Europe' mean for investors?
Effects of low-interest rate environment
Mirabaud Asset Management launches Fixed Maturity EMD fund
Emerging Market 2024 Fixed Maturity strategy
Mirabaud recruits EMD manager from BlackRock
Spent two years at BlackRock
Mirabaud hires distribution director from Hermes to replace Boughton
Transitioning to consulting role
Mirabaud hunts for head of sales as Boughton moves into consultancy role
Boughton to join Marketing Alpha Partners
Mirabaud's European small-cap manager Nicholson to retire
Joined in 2015
Mirabaud's sales director Southern exits amid team restructure
Spent almost three years with the firm
Mirabaud AM launches global credit fund for Lake and Luis
ESG factors taken into consideration
Mirabaud launches EMD fund following manager hire
Joining as senior portfolio manager
Mirabaud AM to convert UK income fund into High Alpha vehicle
Managed by Kneale and Hewlett
Postcard from Brazil: Headwinds will persist
Neville Shaw, emerging markets manager at Mirabaud Asset Management, reports on his recent trip to Brazil and explains why investors should remain cautious.
Mirabaud AM launches private equity business; brings first fund to market
Private equity team to be based in Paris
The dominating themes in the fixed income world
Recent softer price indications from the US brought us back another year in terms of the battle between those who believed we were set for long-term secular stagnation and those who believed we were on a new reflationary path.
Mirabaud's Jung: Prepare for a 'hot summer' in European markets
While the latest macro data confirm the positive orientation of European economic growth, risks in the eurozone remain plentiful.
How to gain exposure to five big Asian tech growth themes
Asian companies are at the cutting-edge of research and development in areas like AI, the smart-home and virtual reality, writes Daniel Tubbs, head of global emerging markets at Mirabaud Asset Management.
Where are the best opportunities for small-cap managers globally?
Fund managers from Investment Week's Smaller Companies Breakfast Briefing discuss the outlook for the asset class.
Big Question: How are you positioned from a fixed income perspective as we head into a global inflationary environment?
In this week's Big Question, fund managers discuss whether concerns about rising inflation have been overstated, and reveal their portfolio positioning.
The big opportunities and key risks for investors in 2017
Took place in Jersey on 16 March