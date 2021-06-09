Investment Week and HSBC Asset Management are working together to champion diversity & inclusion within the investment sector. This work has never been more important as the industry starts to rebuild from the Covid-19 pandemic and it is vital to make diversity & inclusion central to these plans.

We believe our regular editorial focus on this issue and the Women in Investment Awards, in association with HSBC Asset Management, have a valuable part to play in drawing attention to this issue and demonstrating real change is starting to happen.

Our Women in Investment hub will showcase the achievements of women in the industry and inspire others to help improve diversity & inclusion within their own firms and the wider sector.