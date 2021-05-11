Investment Week reveals nominees for Women in Investment Awards 2021

Investment Week is delighted to announce the list of nominees for the Women in Investment Awards 2021, in association with HSBC Asset Management.

We were very pleased to receive 1,391 nominations this year, with 859 individual nominees.

Nominees will now be contacted to complete a more detailed questionnaire about their achievements to help the judges choose their finalists and winners. The closing date for questionnaires is 25 June.

The winners will be announced at a special ceremony in London on 25 November.

Now in their fifth year, the Investment Week Women in Investment Awards are vital in helping accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive investment industry.

Our awards not only honour the inspiring achievements of women across all parts of the investment industry, they also help shape the discussion around how we can improve diversity & inclusion within the sector and make a real impact.

This mission has never been more important as the industry starts to rebuild following the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. We believe it is vital to make diversity & inclusion central to these plans.

We know women holding senior leadership roles are key to driving change in this area so we were pleased to announce a new category this year for Investment Industry Leader of the Year.

Meanwhile, at a time of huge transformation for sustainable & ESG investing, we felt this year was the right time to add a new category recognising the leading role many women are playing in the evolution of this part of the market through our Sustainable and ESG Investment Woman of the Year accolade.

This year for the first time we are also requiring nominees to include a short testimonial at the questionnaire stage from a senior colleague at their firm or someone who has benefitted from their help to support their entry and demonstrate the impact they have made.

We could not run these awards without our inspiring judging panel and we have a number of new judges this year, including some previous finalists and winners. To view our judging panel, click here.

Please click here for more details about the awards, as well as to view last year's winners.

Good luck to all our nominees!

Please note the nomination process has now closed. Nominees will be contacted to complete their questionnaires. Men could be nominated in the Mentor of the Year category. Nominee details are correct at the time of entry and are taken from the nomination forms.

Nominees A-B

