Investment Week reveals nominees for Women in Investment Awards 2021
Winners revealed live on 25 November
Investment Week is delighted to announce the list of nominees for the Women in Investment Awards 2021, in association with HSBC Asset Management.
We were very pleased to receive 1,391 nominations this year, with 859 individual nominees.
Nominees will now be contacted to complete a more detailed questionnaire about their achievements to help the judges choose their finalists and winners. The closing date for questionnaires is 25 June.
The winners will be announced at a special ceremony in London on 25 November.
Now in their fifth year, the Investment Week Women in Investment Awards are vital in helping accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive investment industry.
Our awards not only honour the inspiring achievements of women across all parts of the investment industry, they also help shape the discussion around how we can improve diversity & inclusion within the sector and make a real impact.
This mission has never been more important as the industry starts to rebuild following the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. We believe it is vital to make diversity & inclusion central to these plans.
We know women holding senior leadership roles are key to driving change in this area so we were pleased to announce a new category this year for Investment Industry Leader of the Year.
Meanwhile, at a time of huge transformation for sustainable & ESG investing, we felt this year was the right time to add a new category recognising the leading role many women are playing in the evolution of this part of the market through our Sustainable and ESG Investment Woman of the Year accolade.
This year for the first time we are also requiring nominees to include a short testimonial at the questionnaire stage from a senior colleague at their firm or someone who has benefitted from their help to support their entry and demonstrate the impact they have made.
We could not run these awards without our inspiring judging panel and we have a number of new judges this year, including some previous finalists and winners. To view our judging panel, click here.
Please click here for more details about the awards, as well as to view last year's winners.
Good luck to all our nominees!
Please note the nomination process has now closed. Nominees will be contacted to complete their questionnaires. Men could be nominated in the Mentor of the Year category. Nominee details are correct at the time of entry and are taken from the nomination forms.
Nominees A-B
Caroline Abbondanza, Brooks Macdonald
Emma Adair, Lane Clark & Peacock
Alice Adams, Janus Henderson Investors
Susi Addiscott, Logic Financial Services
Aisha Ahmed, LGPS Central
Jennie Ahrén, Tundra Fonder
Sophie Aldrich, Oaktree Capital Management
Claire Aley, Legal & General Investment Management
Aaiza Ali, Barings
Andre Allee, HSBC Asset Management
Sonia Alonso, RBC Global Asset Management UK
Alexandra Altinger, J O Hambro Capital Management
Martina Alvarez, Janus Henderson
Dominique Aman, Macquarie Group
Jane Ambachtsheer, BNP Paribas Asset Management
Roz Amos, UBS
Justine Anderson, BlackRock
Maxine Anderson, Brewin Dolphin
Anjula Andersson, Kepler Partners
Jane Andrews, BennBridge
Sophie Andrews, Legg Mason
Julia Angeles, Baillie Gifford
Laetitia Anstee-Parry, Lane Clark & Peacock
Claire Aquilina, Brooks Macdonald
Issie Armstrong, Aviva Investors
Holly Armstrong, BlackRock
Jemma Arnold, WisdomTree
Smera Ashraf, HSBC Asset Management
Irene Assabe, PwC
Jacqui Auger, UBS
Helen Austin, Novia Financial
Christine Baalham, Ninety One
Louise Babin, Morningstar
Martha Back, Rathbone Investment Management
Parul Badal, BlackRock
Lily Baik, JPM Asset Management
Laura Bailey, Brooks Macdonald
Alex Bailey, Ninety One
Harriet Bailey, Savvy Investor
Tracy Bain, Royal London Asset Management
Sonia Bainbridge, Invesco
Anna Baker, 7IM
Helena Bakunowicz, The Investment Boutique
Gita Bal, Fidelity International
Amra Balic, BlackRock
Lidia-Emanuela Banici, Man Group
Charlotte Banks, Schroders Personal Wealth
Rachel Bannister, Brooks Macdonald
Lucie Barboni, Janus Henderson
Claire Barker, Brooks Macdonald
Jenna Barnard, Janus Henderson Investors
Laura Barnes, Parmenion
Emma Bartlett, UBS
Sandra Baruh, BlackRock
Khadeeja Bassier, Ninety One
Christina Bastin, Muzinich & Co
Catherine Battershill, Fund Boards Council
Liesl Baumeister, Ninety One
Kelly Baxter-Keane, SS&C
Natalie Beardwell, Redington
Ruth Beechey, UBS
Charlie Beeson, Man Group
Pam Beith, Brooks Macdonald
Derya Bekar, HSBC Global Asset Management
Venetia Bell, GIB Asset Management
Laura Bell, HSBC Asset Management
Sophie Bell, Redington
Elisa Bellantonio, Rathbones
Sara Bellenda, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Melissa Bennington, BlackRock
Laurence Bensafi, RBC Global Asset Management
Amanda Benstead, HSBC Global Asset Management
Hollie Bentley, Janus Henderson Investors
Sharon Bentley-Hamlyn, Aubrey Capital Management
Michelle Bereaux, UBS
Michelle Bernal-Silva, Neuberger Berman
Louise Barnard, Capital Group
Gretchen Betts, Magenta Financial Planning
Susie Bewell, Raymond James Investment Services
Chandni Bhan, Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Paula Bicknell, Paula Bicknell Wealth Management
Paola Binns, Royal London Asset Management
Hortense Bioy, Morningstar
Anna Blomqvist, HSBC Private Banking
Gea Blumberg, WisdomTree
Henrietta Boag, Kepler Partners
Kirsten Bode, Muzinich & Co
Roshni Bolton, J O Hambro Capital Management
Giuliana Bordigoni, Man AHL
Marte Borhaug, Aviva Investors
Mia Borland, Whitechurch Securities
Regina Borromeo, Robeco
Stephanie Bothwell, BlackRock
Laura Bottega, Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Marieke Boudeling, MJ Hudson
Lucy Bowyer, Invesco
Jackie Boylan, Fidelity International
Gabrielle Boyle, Troy Asset Management
Jane Bransgrove, Charles Stanley
Ozge Brinkworth, Rathbones
Rebecca Broadbent, M&G
Julie Broadbent, UBS
Helen Brodison, BlackRock
Lydia Brook, Arbuthnot Latham
Minty Brown, Fiera Real Estate UK
Paula Brown, Holloway Friendly
Meg Brown, Impax Asset Management
Carla Brown, Oakmere Wealth Management
Georgina Brittain, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Olivia Buah, Lane Clark & Pecock
Shanice Buchan, Savvy Investor
Charlotte Bull, LGPS Central
Rosie Bullard, James Hambro & Partners
Michelle Bunting, HSBC
Victoria Burdett, Janus Henderson Investors
Elizabeth Burgess, PGIM Fixed Income
Sarah-Jane Burns, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership
Norah Burns, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership
Rebecca Buss, Mercer
Lizzy Buss, MUFG Investor Services
Stephanie Butcher, Invesco
Sheila Butterly, Ninety One