Not all heroes wear capes: Championing the Wonder Women at the forefront of the ESG revolution

Both fintech and ESG investing are brave new worlds of extraordinary challenges, innovations and explorations. We often expect more equality and inclusion when we speak about these out-of-the-box, forward-looking businesses providing next generation investing solutions.

However, looking at the boards of most leading institutions in the sector, it is surprising that only 37% of fintech employees are female - with representation dropping to just 19% at C-suite level - according to a 2018 LendIt survey.

It was my own interest in sustainability and ESG and my academic background - spanning economics, quantitative finance and data science - that led me into the climate fintech space.

I'm passionate about building win-win solutions that integrate real returns with impact and direct corporate money into areas where it can have a genuinely positive impact. This has led me to where I am today at Entelligent.

My own experience is just one among many that are driving a shift across the investment space towards greater gender equality and inclusion.

Over the years, ETFs with a "gender lens" have grown in size and number. Such ETFs are driven by women's increasing control of wealth and investment decisions along with increased awareness on inclusivity in corporate leadership.

Some examples of such ETFs are Pax Ellevate Global Women's Leadership Fund and State Street Global Advisors' SHE, the largest diversity-focused ETF.

There are now increasingly prominent examples of female-led funds outperforming their benchmarks. These include Cathy Wood's Ark Innovation, with returns as high as 154% in 2020, Nancy Zevenbergen's Zevenbergen Growth fund with returns of 131% and Amy Zhang's Alger Mid Cap Focus with 84% returns over the same period. There are many on the list, proving the power of these Wonder Women.

Women bear the brunt of climate change, but looking at the climate change leadership today, we cannot deny they are also the world's best bet in the fight for a clean, healthy, and sustainable planet.

Teen leader Greta Thunberg, who is successfully drawing attention to the climate crisis, is perhaps the most prominent example, with her message spreading across the globe.

Christiana Figueres is another good example in her leadership of the UNFCCC - the body responsible for international climate-change negotiations.

Take another example: Ivka Kalus, CIO of Promethos Capital. She is actively building climate resilient portfolios by investing in companies around the world that proactively manage the impact of climate change on their business.

According to Ivka, capital is a powerful tool to drive meaningful change, and her role is to help her clients channel that capital to achieve their financial and values-based goals.

We also see some of these Wonder Women working at the crossroads of finance and climate change to achieve the ambitious 1.5oC Paris target. Anne Simpson, director of global governance at CalPERS, is one among these leaders. She says that "when money talks, it has impact".

Simpson helps lead Climate Action 100+, an investor-led initiative to engage in behind-the-scenes negotiations to demand that the world's 100 biggest greenhouse gas emitters change their ways.

It is unsurprising but welcome to see that the number of senior women in fintech and ESG continues to increase. Yet, there is still much more scope for women to climb the ladder into these sectors. As a working mum, during these exceptional times, it has been challenging.

Nevertheless, I am on a mission to help investment companies better understand climate risks and what it means for their business. This is not an easy task, but we are heading in the right direction.

Hopefully, in doing so we can work together to help the world move to a sustainable future. While balancing childcare and my career, I have missed plenty of hours of sleep this year.

However, I sleep every night knowing that I am helping to build the greener future that my children deserve.

Pooja Khosla is vice president of client development at Entelligent

