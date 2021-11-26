Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2021

Now in their fifth year, the Investment Week Women in Investment Awards are vital in helping accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive investment industry.

We were very pleased to receive a total of 1,391 nominations for the awards this year, including over 850 individual nominees, so to make the finalists' list was a real achievement.

Nominees had to complete a questionnaire to progress further in the awards process, giving details about their careers, recent achievements, help for others in the sector, as well as a short testimonial to support their entry. These submissions were then considered by our judging panel to choose our finalists and winners.

Investment Week would like to thank our judging panel, drawn from across the industry, for giving their time and expertise to help decide the finalists and winners this year.

This year was notable as our nominees have faced huge challenges over the past 20 months in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. What they have achieved seems almost impossible as they have balanced issues including: carer responsibilities and home schooling; dealing with serious health issues; leading and supporting teams remotely; coping with increased workloads and stress; as well as adapting to new methods of communication with clients and investors. They all deserve recognition for their achievements during this very difficult time.

In particular, we had a high number of entries for our new Sustainable and ESG Investment Woman of the Year accolade, sponsored by KPMG, demonstrating women are playing a leading role in the huge transformation of this important area of the market.

Highly commended in this new category was Helen Wildsmith, stewardship director, climate change at CCLA Investment Management. The judges described her as a very impressive candidate who is doing a lot to advance sustainability and drive change in the industry.

Meanwhile, Amanda Young, global head of responsible investment at abrdn, was our first winner of this category. The judges said Amanda has made an impressive contribution over many years at firm and broader industry level to champion sustainable and ESG investing and her impact has been astonishing. Over the past year in particular, she has been trying to promote sustainable and responsible investing beyond the day job through her new podcast, including well known figures such as Richard Curtis.

Investment Week was also pleased to announce our first finalists for the new Investment Industry Leader of the Year category, open to women holding senior leadership roles who are inspiring their teams and driving real change in the sector.

Our first winner in this category was Georgina Fogo, chief risk officer at Janus Henderson Investors. The judges liked Georgina's leadership approach and said her concrete examples of her work going above and beyond her day job in the past 12 months made her the clear winner. They said she came across as an exceptional role model because despite her demanding role she has taken the time to mentor others. She has shared her own career journey to help people in her business and externally, while her support of important LGBT+ initiatives stood out.

Finally, the winner of the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award was Jane Welsh.

The judges described Jane as an ‘unsung hero', who as a founder member of the Diversity Project has made an enormous contribution to helping improve diversity and inclusion in the investment industry. They said she has been driving the Diversity Project since launch over five years ago and has given so much and been instrumental in making it a success. She always has time for everybody and is incredibly helpful in terms of supporting others in the industry and sharing the benefits of her experience, they added.

All the winners are listed below:

Investment Analyst of the Year

Winner: Amy Walker, Peel Hunt

Highly commended: Amarachi Seery, Janus Henderson Investors

Fund Selector of the Year

Winner: Paris Jordan, Waverton Investment Management

Fund Manager of the Year (large firms)

Winner: Jian Shi Cortesi, GAM Investment Management

Fund Manager of the Year (small to medium firms)

Winner: Grace Le, Artemis

Highly commended: Sharon Bentley-Hamlyn, Aubrey Capital Management

Wealth Manager of the Year

Winner: Gretchen Betts, Magenta Financial Planning

Investment Woman of the Year (large firms)

Winner: Joanna Munro, HSBC Asset Management

Investment Woman of the Year (Small to medium firms)

Winner: Verona Kenny, 7IM

Highly commended: Christina Bastin, Muzinich & Co.

Mentor of the Year

Winner: Kate Webber, Northern Trust

Highly commended: Stuart White, HSBC Asset Management

Role Model of the Year

Winner: Joanna Munro, HSBC Asset Management

Highly commended: Simona Paravani-Mellinghoff, BlackRock

Rising Star of the Year (large firms)

Winner: Celia Fraser, Capital Group

Rising Star of the Year (small to medium firms)

Winner: Laasya Shekaran, LCP

Highly commended: Evie Paterson, Impax Asset Management

Change Excellence

Winner: Abika Martin, LGT Vestra

Highly commended: Charlie Beeson, Man Group

Team Leader of the Year (Large firms)

Winner: Tania Cruickshank, Man Group

Team Leader of the Year (Small to medium firms)

Winner: Senan Kiran, Muzinich & Co.

Most Inspiring Returner

Winner: Fiona Chan, HSBC

Highly commended: Rongrong Huo, Ninety One

Unsung Hero of the Year

Winner: Simone White, BlackRock

Highly commended: Lucy Bowyer, Invesco

Fund Saleswoman of the Year

Winner: Catherine Streeter, BlackRock

Highly commended: Naomi Morris, Rathbones

Highly commended: Candida de Silva, Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Distribution Woman of the Year

Winner: Monica Fan, UBS Asset Management

Highly commended: Smera Ashraf, HSBC Asset Management

Marketing Influencer of the Year

Winner: Holly Nardi, Redington

Highly commended: Staci West, FundCalibre

International Investment Woman of the Year

Winner: Jian Shi Cortesi, GAM Investment Management

Highly commended: Robyn Grew, Man Group

Investment Industry Leader of the Year

Winner: Georgina Fogo, Janus Henderson Investors

Sustainable and ESG Investment Woman of the Year

Winner: Amanda Young, abrdn

Highly commended: Helen Wildsmith, CCLA Investment Management

Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion

Winner: LCP

Highly commended: Border to Coast Pension Partnership

Contribution to Gender Diversity & Inclusion

Winner: Fidelity International

Highly commended: LCP

Outstanding Contribution to the Industry

Jane Welsh, the Diversity Project.

Well done to all the winners!

To find out more about the judging panel and the awards as well as view the finalists, go to the event homepage.