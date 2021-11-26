Women in Investment Awards 2021: Winners gallery

The award ceremony took place in London on 25 November.
Investment Analyst of the Year
Winner: Amy Walker, Peel HuntHighly commended: Amarachi Seery, Janus Henderson Investors
Fund Selector of the Year
Winner: Paris Jordan, Waverton Investment Management
Fund Manager of the Year (large firms)
Winner: Jian Shi Cortesi, GAM Investment Management
Fund Manager of the Year (small to medium firms)
Winner: Grace Le, ArtemisHighly commended: Sharon Bentley-Hamlyn, Aubrey Capital Management
Wealth Manager of the Year
Winner: Gretchen Betts, Magenta Financial Planning
Investment Woman of the Year (large firms)
Winner: Joanna Munro, HSBC Asset Management
Investment Woman of the Year (Small to medium firms)
Winner: Verona Kenny, 7IMHighly commended: Christina Bastin, Muzinich & Co.
Mentor of the Year
Winner: Kate Webber, Northern TrustHighly commended: Stuart White, HSBC Asset Management
Role Model of the Year
Winner: Joanna Munro, HSBC Asset ManagementHighly commended: Simona Paravani-Mellinghoff, BlackRock
Rising Star of the Year (large firms)
Winner: Celia Fraser, Capital Group
Rising Star of the Year (small to medium firms)
Winner: Laasya Shekaran, LCPHighly commended: Evie Paterson, Impax Asset Management
Change Excellence
Winner: Abika Martin, LGT VestraHighly commended: Charlie Beeson, Man Group
Team Leader of the Year (Large firms)
Winner: Tania Cruickshank, Man Group
Team Leader of the Year (Small to medium firms)
Winner: Senan Kiran, Muzinich & Co.
Most Inspiring Returner
Winner: Fiona Chan, HSBCHighly commended: Rongrong Huo, Ninety One
Unsung Hero of the Year
Winner: Simone White, BlackRockHighly commended: Lucy Bowyer, Invesco
Fund Saleswoman of the Year
Winner: Catherine Streeter, BlackRockHighly commended: Naomi Morris, Rathbones Highly commended: Candida de Silva, Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Distribution Woman of the Year
Winner: Monica Fan, UBS Asset ManagementHighly commended: Smera Ashraf, HSBC Asset Management
Marketing Influencer of the Year
Winner: Holly Nardi, RedingtonHighly commended: Staci West, FundCalibre
International Investment Woman of the Year
Winner: Jian Shi Cortesi, GAM Investment ManagementHighly commended: Robyn Grew, Man Group
Investment Industry Leader of the Year
Winner: Georgina Fogo, Janus Henderson Investors
Sustainable and ESG Investment Woman of the Year
Winner: Amanda Young, abrdnHighly commended: Helen Wildsmith, CCLA Investment Management
Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion
Winner: LCPHighly commended: Border to Coast Pension Partnership
Contribution to Gender Diversity & Inclusion
Winner: Fidelity InternationalHighly commended: LCP
Outstanding Contribution to the Industry
Winner: Jane Welsh, the Diversity Project
Investment Week was pleased to crown the winners of the Women in Investment Awards 2021, in association with HSBC Asset Management, at a special ceremony at the Brewery in London on 25 November.
Our guest speaker for the evening was inspirational Paralympian Martine Wright, while our wonderful host was comedian Lucy Porter.
Investment Week's charity for the evening was Women's Aid.
On the night, we were pleased to announce the winners for two new award categories this year. In the new Sustainable & ESG Investment Woman of the Year category, highly commended went to Helen Wildsmith from CCLA Investment Management, while abrdn's Amanda Young took home the winner's trophy.
Meanwhile, Georgina Fogo from Janus Henderson Investors won the first Investment Industry Leader of the Year Award. Our winner of the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award was Jane Welsh, a founder member of the Diversity Project.
Congratulations to all the winners! For more on the awards and the winners, read the news story.