When it comes to the gender pay gap, are you an active bystander?

Every few weeks, a video does the rounds on social media showing someone acting appallingly in public. Rather than acting or protecting those involved, most people simply watch, or look away.

They do not intervene because nobody else does, and because turning away is becoming increasingly normalised.

This concept of bystanderism played heavily on my mind when reading a recent report from the Young Women's Trust that revealed one in three female bosses say sexist behaviour still exists in their organisation.

As I looked over the data, I realised that what really saddened me was not the findings, but rather just how normal it felt. I just was not particularly shocked or surprised.

Why? Because the reality is that we are all getting far too used to seeing bad numbers, especially when diversity is in the hot seat.

Yes, we have become better at spinning the narrative. But the underlying stats, and lived experiences are not changed, and sadly, this is something we have just come to expect.

We have become victims of pluralistic ignorance. Bystanders staying silent because others do.

We are now well into the spring, traditionally the time of the year of gender pay gap reporting. Sadly, many companies have taken their cue from the government, and taken advantage of the deadline extension due to the pandemic, meaning we must wait until 5 October to see the full data.

While well within their rights to use the extension, it is disappointing that many companies have chosen to not report.

Although gender pay gap reporting is just one part of the picture that should be accompanied by transparency in commitment and actions, with the pandemic disproportionality impacting women's careers, we are expecting the pay gap and wider gender diversity issues to remain significant, if not worse.

It is important to note that the larger the organisation, the more useful the data. For smaller organisations, gaps can look very large, but can be easily influenced by small personnel changes.

Therefore, it is even more important to disclose the actions being taken, address issues and engage staff. I urge everyone reading this to step up, and ask your company about their gender pay gap.

While you are there, maybe also ask about their plans for examining the ethnicity pay gap. Despite the recently published and rather disputed Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparity report, my conversations and experience demonstrate that racism remains a daily fact of life for many of us that impacts opportunities and success.

Mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting has been tabled to be debated in Parliament and hopefully will be addressed in this session, thereby helping to bring more attention to other inequalities.

We hope that companies see these debates as a way to engage and listen to lived experiences and take steps to improve equality for everyone.

I can understand the appeal of bystanderism. However, if we truly expect to see any change, we must be willing to take a deep breath, and take that step forward to intervene.

Perhaps then we can finally start celebrating some positive diversity statistics.

Bhavini 'Bev' Shah is chief executive and founder of City Hive