Swiss Re's Topcuoglu: We must share experiences without fear of retaliation

Breaking barriers and fostering unity through openness

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 01 June 2021 • 4 min read
Lale Topcuoglu of Swiss Re
Image:

Lale Topcuoglu of Swiss Re

Investment Week's Lauren Mason speaks to Lale Topcuoglu, managing director and head of credit at Swiss Re, about her experiences as a gay woman in the asset management industry, the power of sharing personal experiences, and how asset managers can begin "walking the talk" when it comes to diversity and inclusion.

"Sometimes people seem less fearful that they could make a bad market call and lose a lot of money, than potentially saying the wrong thing when it comes to discussing inclusion and diversity," Lale Topcuoglu told Investment Week.

Topcuoglu, who was previously the head of credit at J O Hambro Capital Management before joining Swiss Re earlier this year, is a passionate advocate of empowering members of the asset management industry to bring their 'whole selves' to work.

Breaking down the 'A' in BAME: Greater focus needed on contribution of British Asians

In order for this to happen across the piste, however, she believes people "need to feel they can have these conversations and share their experiences without fear of retaliation".

"Sharing experiences is absolutely critical and people need to do a lot more of it - whether they are junior, senior, black, white, gay or straight. I don't know why talking about experiences has become such a taboo," she reasoned.

"It is interesting to me that we always share best practices in the industry when it comes down to investment analysis, but when it comes down to career experience, I feel as though people always portray this very rosy path.

"I don't believe it is because no one has ever encountered challenges. You never know - while everybody's challenges are unique - they might just rhyme with what somebody else is experiencing, and sharing that can expose some structural biases within a certain workplace that they are not even aware of."

The road to self-acceptance

Topcuoglu's own path towards becoming a senior figure in the asset management industry was far from straightforward. 

Born in Turkey, a predominantly Muslim country, Lale attended an American high school in the country, and "figured out from a very early age that [she] was different".

ESG investors prioritising climate change over diversity - research

"In religious terms, my family is actually secular. But that doesn't mean they don't feel social pressures, or worry about what other people may say," she explained.

"As I got older and became increasingly aware that who I was attracted to was different from who other people's kids were, it just became even more confusing.

"I was constantly asking myself 'What does this mean? Is this okay? Am I a bad person? Do I deserve to live?' That was a very challenging time in my life, realising I could not be who I wanted to be while living in Turkey."

Topcuoglu channelled "that entire package of demons" into sport - in particular, basketball.

"The beautiful thing about sport is that, while gender matters, it only matters until the whistle blows and you are in the game. It becomes a real equaliser," she added.

When it comes to the gender pay gap, are you an active bystander?

It was her love of basketball that inspired Topcuoglu to secretly apply for scholarships at colleges in the US - a country she saw as "the promised land".

"I knew I had to get out [of Turkey] - I couldn't explain to my parents why and they originally objected to me going - but when I got in, they couldn't say no," the head of credit explained.

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason

