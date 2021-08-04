ADVERTISEMENT

Lightbulb moments: Sharing your true authentic selves is a powerful thing for the industry

Authenticity and self-belief will pay off in the long run

Lauren Mason
clock 04 August 2021 • 2 min read
Investment Week editor Lauren Mason
Image:

Investment Week editor Lauren Mason

When it comes to covering diversity as a journalist, it can seem like a daunting prospect given how many aspects to D&I there are.

There is a painful irony in focusing on one aspect of diversity more than the other - and sadly this is sometimes inevitable when taking into consideration the amount of material available on each aspect. Or, if one area comes in to focus as a result of current affairs.

One of the few ways to help combat this - aside from HR box-ticking exercises and subsequent press releases - is for individuals to share their stories. 

This is no mean feat, and in this exclusive interview, Swiss Re's Lale Topcuoglu gives a very candid and touching account of her experience as a gay woman growing up in Turkey, moving to the US at the age of 18, and navigating the asset management industry as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and as an immigrant.

The head of credit tells Investment Week that she still gets scared of "oversharing [her] personal journey", but that doing so is "absolutely critical" in order to uncover conscious or unconscious structural biases across the industry.

The conversation covers extensive ground and, although it is impossible to touch on all of the points made within the word count, one additional part of the interview that I think is particularly poignant is Topcuoglu's recount of her 'lightbulb moment' that personal insecurities are often shared by a far wider range of people than the individual realises. 

"Sometimes I can be the victim of my own notions and my own stereotypes, that most of the senior women I know have perfect make-up, wear expensive jewellery, always have a pair of heels on and are immaculately dressed each day," she says.

"I often ask myself whether it is acceptable to wear trousers rather than a skirt, or whether I can wear flats instead of heels and get treated with the same respect.

"Sometimes there are days when I waste an hour changing outfits and berate myself for overanalysing things, but it is very unifying to realise that a huge number of straight women feel similarly - it is always easy to live in your own bubble."

Indeed, JB Beckett's column explores popping the "elitist" bubble that can sometimes exist within the asset management industry, and that gender, ethnic, social and political diversity is fundamental in order to serve the end investor sufficiently.

Fund research house Asset Intelligence also throws its hat into the ring in terms of protecting the end investor, following its whitepaper on multi-asset funds and whether they really are doing what they say on the tin.

Meanwhile, EdenTree's Andy Clark tells news editor Mike Sheen that authenticity within the industry is more important than ever.

"You cannot just hire a head of ESG, or a few analysts and call yourself a responsible, sustainable house," he says in this Fund Manager Interview.

"It comes down to your authenticity, and that is something every fund group now has to reflect on."

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More on Industry

FMYA winner Plowden reflects on his career at Baillie Gifford and the future for active managers
Industry

FMYA winner Plowden reflects on his career at Baillie Gifford and the future for active managers

Special Award

Investment Week
clock 29 July 2021 • 1 min read
James Barham, group CEO of R&M
Industry

River & Mercantile retains 90% of fiduciary assets following CMA review

Reports strong wholesale inflows

Anna Fedorova
Anna Fedorova
clock 29 July 2021 • 2 min read
Raymond James to acquire Charles Stanley
Industry

Raymond James set to buy Charles Stanley for £278.9m

Growing UK wealth management business

Anna Fedorova
Anna Fedorova
clock 29 July 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Raymond James set to buy Charles Stanley for £278.9m

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Lloyds Banking Group buys Embark for £390m

29 July 2021 • 3 min read
03

River & Mercantile retains 90% of fiduciary assets following CMA review

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
04

Baillie Gifford receives clean bill of health as all funds found to provide value

30 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

Schroders sees inflows of £17.9bn in H1 2021

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
06

FMYA winner Plowden reflects on his career at Baillie Gifford and the future for active managers

29 July 2021 • 1 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 