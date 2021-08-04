Lightbulb moments: Sharing your true authentic selves is a powerful thing for the industry

There is a painful irony in focusing on one aspect of diversity more than the other - and sadly this is sometimes inevitable when taking into consideration the amount of material available on each aspect. Or, if one area comes in to focus as a result of current affairs.

One of the few ways to help combat this - aside from HR box-ticking exercises and subsequent press releases - is for individuals to share their stories.

This is no mean feat, and in this exclusive interview, Swiss Re's Lale Topcuoglu gives a very candid and touching account of her experience as a gay woman growing up in Turkey, moving to the US at the age of 18, and navigating the asset management industry as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and as an immigrant.

The head of credit tells Investment Week that she still gets scared of "oversharing [her] personal journey", but that doing so is "absolutely critical" in order to uncover conscious or unconscious structural biases across the industry.

The conversation covers extensive ground and, although it is impossible to touch on all of the points made within the word count, one additional part of the interview that I think is particularly poignant is Topcuoglu's recount of her 'lightbulb moment' that personal insecurities are often shared by a far wider range of people than the individual realises.

"Sometimes I can be the victim of my own notions and my own stereotypes, that most of the senior women I know have perfect make-up, wear expensive jewellery, always have a pair of heels on and are immaculately dressed each day," she says.

"I often ask myself whether it is acceptable to wear trousers rather than a skirt, or whether I can wear flats instead of heels and get treated with the same respect.

"Sometimes there are days when I waste an hour changing outfits and berate myself for overanalysing things, but it is very unifying to realise that a huge number of straight women feel similarly - it is always easy to live in your own bubble."

Indeed, JB Beckett's column explores popping the "elitist" bubble that can sometimes exist within the asset management industry, and that gender, ethnic, social and political diversity is fundamental in order to serve the end investor sufficiently.

Fund research house Asset Intelligence also throws its hat into the ring in terms of protecting the end investor, following its whitepaper on multi-asset funds and whether they really are doing what they say on the tin.

Meanwhile, EdenTree's Andy Clark tells news editor Mike Sheen that authenticity within the industry is more important than ever.

"You cannot just hire a head of ESG, or a few analysts and call yourself a responsible, sustainable house," he says in this Fund Manager Interview.

"It comes down to your authenticity, and that is something every fund group now has to reflect on."