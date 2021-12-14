'There is not a playbook to succeed in this industry': Three female fund managers on how women can progress

Speaking at the first of Investment Week's new Women in Investment Career Booster webinars, in association with HSBC Asset Management, the panellists were keen to stress there are opportunities for individuals coming from different backgrounds or taking non-standard routes into the sector.

Abbie Llewellyn-Waters, head of sustainable investing at Jupiter Asset Management, described how she entered the sector via a client service role and "quickly came to realise that I found myself in a fascinating industry that unlocked so many different aspects of the world around us".

"So, within a few months, I started shadowing the fund management morning meeting to better understand the funds, the business and how it worked. Then, after about six months, a junior equity analyst role came up and I was lucky enough to be given a shot."

Olivia Maguire, short-term fixed income portfolio manager at JP Morgan Asset Management, came to fund management from a business, accountancy and technology background, before applying for her first portfolio management position.

"The role said no experience was necessary and that was one of the key reasons I applied. I think if it had the description saying that you need five years' experience of trading, portfolio management, or front office experience or CFA exams, I probably would have counted myself out."

She commented that having people enter fund management from different routes is "additive and ensures we have fresh ideas and thoughts coming in from everyone in the team".

"I think if you come in when you are a little more experienced, you also have confidence to speak up and give your opinion. Hopefully, you can overcome imposter syndrome very quickly by building your network, getting to know people, and asking lots of questions."

Meanwhile, Stephanie Wu, portfolio manager, global emerging markets equity, at HSBC Asset Management, said she followed a more traditional route into the sector but took advantage of opportunities as they arose.

"I did a degree in economics at the LSE and the focus was on development economics. I got a scholarship to go to China and study Chinese in the days before China opened itself up and I was really excited about the developments I saw there.

"I came back to the UK at the height of the recession and it wasn't easy to get a job but someone took a chance on me and I was awarded a position as an assistant fund manager covering Asian equities.

"I have been so fortunate because it is really a career that is what you make of it; there is not a playbook to succeed in this industry."

The panel also discussed the issues facing the sector of attracting diverse talent into fund management roles and Jupiter's Llewellyn-Waters said the investment industry had an important role to play in improving visibility to a broader set of candidates in the early stage of their careers.

"It is not a very visible or accessible industry at the moment," she said. "I think engaging with school-age females, at the point where they start thinking about their career before university, is quite important. I feel very strongly that a fund manager should be as recognisable as a lawyer, a doctor, or an architect.

"I think if we can improve that perception of social licence and purpose, then we potentially have an opportunity to genuinely address the structural deficit."

Two-way process

The fund manager panel then suggested a number of questions for women to ask prospective employers in the investment sector when considering whether to join a particular firm, especially concerning how they are supporting women at different levels across the business.

HSBC AM's Wu said: "I would ask what their organisation is doing to progress women's careers and what else can be done?

"Another question would be: are there women in the interview process? We moved to a system where we always have at least one woman attending and then we also make sure we have female candidates in the final round.

"Women need role models and if you go into an organisation where you cannot see anybody who looks like you, then it is going to be a struggle. Again, the question is what is the organisation doing to redress this? You cannot be who you cannot see and so it is perhaps not the place for you if there are no women around on the investment side."

Jupiter's Llewellyn-Waters said candidates should not be afraid to ask questions.

"The more you ask, the greater the cascade of likely action, when people realise it is becoming an issue to their talent pipeline," she said.

In particular, she highlighted questions for companies around parental leave policies and pay, as well as participation rates in paternity leave policies that have been developed.

The panel agreed it was important for organisations to demonstrate how senior staff are held accountable for making progress in this area.

Llewellyn-Waters added: "If we can map D&I objectives and build those into compensation frameworks, either at executive or line manager level, that gives you both an insight into the leadership priorities but also how proactive they are likely to be."

Helping women progress

The panellists then gave their views on how managers can support women on their investment teams and help stop the high attrition rate at middle management level.

HSBC AM's Wu said: "I think the most important step is to realise that some help is required. That is not technical help but we have to acknowledge there are certain behavioural differences between men and women and there is a body of literature illustrating how this starts at a very early age.

"As women we come into the workplace and we think: ‘I am going to work really hard and then somebody will recognise that and surely I'll be promoted'. But you need to have a much broader skill-set, be able to self-promote, have a voice and to influence.

"I think there are a few things we can do, and we are already trying in our team and organisation. Firstly, there is unconscious bias training to really home in on some of these issues that maybe women are perceived differently from men.

"I think giving and receiving feedback is also really important and coaching as well."

JPMAM's Maguire agreed that encouraging conversations around career progression is key and discussing what it takes to get to the next step.

"They are always very difficult conversations and the one thing I will often say to younger mentees is do not be afraid of having that conversation because this will not be the first one your manager has ever had about it.

"It is about encouraging an open dialogue. Talk about career progression, personal wants and career priorities, because these change over time."

HSBC's Wu added that the flexible working mindset developed during the fallout from Covid-19 also needs to be continued to help retain senior women in the industry.

"Fund management is really a marathon not a sprint," she said. "It is not investment banking where you make all your money in ten years and then you retire. I think flexible working is key to keep people and prevent attrition at the mid-career level, where most of the women drop out, as well as offering the kind of support that women need."

Performance records

Meanwhile, Llewellyn-Waters highlighted the issues faced by women in establishing and maintaining continuity of performance track records throughout their careers as fund managers. She suggested women coming into the industry should start early in building and documenting this record.

"One of the first and easiest things you can do is to get yourself on to an auditable paper portfolio platform, which if you have got the trading systems in place should be quite easy to develop. I think that allows you to start making investment decisions from an early stage and create an auditable performance track record. I did not do that, but I wish I had. We now do this for analysts so they have that development opportunity."

The manager drew attention to recent work she was involved with carried out by the Diversity Project addressing barriers to diversity in portfolio management by looking at performance continuity. This included highlighting best practice examples from across the industry to address the issue, which can be found here.

Mentoring

The panel also received a number of questions from the audience about the role of mentoring in helping women progress and what types of mentor may be most beneficial.

Wu commented: "I think the mentoring aspect is really important and the role of a mentor, inside your organisation or outside, is to help you build confidence or a network, but especially to fill you in on the unspoken rules and how the system works. This is one of the issues that women struggle with because there are fewer of us around so you don't really know where to turn."

Maguire added: "It is very important to build those networks yourself and build them early. I think that formal mentoring programmes are good but also informal mentoring; those tend to be the strongest mentors I have found in my career.

"I had predominately male mentors to begin with because there were more senior males around me but I think peer mentors are really great as well for acting as a soundboard. You can also look to junior mentors, or reverse mentors, to help you get a grasp on what's really happening in the organisation. Being able to feed this back to senior management is crucial for maintaining an inclusive culture.

"It is like 360 degree mentoring. If you have diversity of thought among your mentors, then you have better information to hopefully make the right decisions."

