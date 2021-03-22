Increase in female representation at senior level but progress remains slow

Women's progression to leadership and senior management positions has moved in the right direction but been "very slow" in the nearly two years since the €151.2m Mirova Women Leaders Equity fund launched, according to its manager Soliane Varlet.

Varlet said that at the time of the fund launch in April 2019, data showed that 4% of CEOs were women and female representation on executive committees stood at 14%.

"Two years later, we have done the work again and the 14% of women in the executive committee is now 16% and 6% of CEOs are now women. There has been some progress, but it is very slow."

She added: "We have observed that women are more likely to cut their working hours due to the pandemic, they are more likely to be furloughed, [and] are much more exposed to sectors that have been hit hard by the pandemic."

The portfolio invests in companies that promote women's access to top management, because it is "a leading indicator of the company's commitment to gender equality", and due to the "spillover effect" which could lead to an exponential increase in female leadership.

"For example, a woman CEO is twice as likely than a man to have a woman CFO and have women running units," Varlet said.

Companies with a "good balance" between women in the global workforce and women in top management positions is part of the investment criteria.

Despite the tech sector's reputation for being male-dominated, the fund's largest holding is in Microsoft, at 3.4%.

Varlet said that some US technology companies are able to "secure a career path for women" and that before a company enters the portfolio she will look at its gender diversity practices.

The fund's outperformance in 2020 was driven by stockpicking, according to Varlet, who identified Eli Lilly, Estee Lauder and Vestas Wind Systems as having performed particularly well.

IBM remains a holding in the fund despite Ginni Rometty standing down as chief executive.

Varlet added: "However, it can happen that a woman or two in the executive committee leave and the company does not fit with our criteria anymore,

so we have to sell the company."

The fund has returned 30.9% to 15 March 2021 since inception, in line with its MSCI World benchmark, which returned 30.4% in euro terms, according to data from Morningstar.