Having an impact: Three female leaders on how to build a career in sustainable and ESG investing

Speaking as part of Investment Week's Career Booster webinar series, in partnership with HSBC Asset Management, the panellists looked back at their different career paths and shared what excites them about their roles in the sustainability space.

Amanda Young recently took on a new executive role as chief sustainability officer for investments at abrdn, after being in the sector for over 20 years, including previously working as global head of responsible investment at the group.

She said: "My journey started by doing economic research on the trading floor but I wanted a new challenge and a job came up that I didn't know existed, which married my passions for finance and investments with doing well in the world.

"I started initially as an analyst, undertaking research for the Church of England and helping them develop their ethical investment policy, through to working for mainstream asset managers on integration. Now I cover a much broader piece than we used to do in the investment teams."

HSBC Asset Management's Erin Leonard, head of sustainability, has worked in asset management for her whole career, but describes herself as relatively new to the sustainability space. While her background was in portfolio management and trading, she has also held roles in product development, led the group's institutional client business, and has been very involved in business strategy.

"I think that rounded, strategic view of the investment piece and what clients are actually looking for led me to this role," she said. "My focus is at the strategic end, so looking at the big picture about how we need to transform our business to develop leadership and sustainability. I have always loved change roles but what has really been inspiring to me as I have got deeper into this topic is the possibility of having real impact both on society as a whole but also with my colleagues, because this is touching all parts of our business."

Career development

Meanwhile, fund selector Paris Jordan, multi-asset analyst at Waverton Investment Management and founder of Virtuvest, described herself as "falling into finance" but she soon uncovered an opportunity that has shaped her career.

"I noticed this little rusty portfolio in the corner which was an ethical portfolio. At the time, back in 2015/2016, it wasn't a huge amount of interest to most people. I thought it really aligned with my personal values in terms of how I want to improve things for a variety of different reasons. Equally, it was a path for me to forge where I could grow and become more senior and find a niche so I took that portfolio on.

"I built it out, spent a lot of time making changes and meeting lots of different asset managers. Over time, thankfully, the industry has caught up and I have grown with it, which is really beautiful and very fortunate in many ways."

She also noticed there was no forum for fund selectors to have conversations about sustainable investing, which prompted her to create Virtuvest.

"That has really helped my career development because it has allowed me to be surrounded by all these other experts who have such incredible opinions and can challenge me," she said. " I hope it has helped move some of the fund selection and wealth management industry forward in terms of our thinking, what we are doing and the impact on the rest of the industry."

Opportunities for women

The panel identified there are a number of roles currently being created in the sustainability space across the industry. These offer many opportunities for women, but there are also dynamics they need to be aware of as the sector evolves.

Abrdn's Amanda Young observed: "We have been a very female-dominated industry because a lot of people who came in at the start did it because they have a kind of vocation or desire to improve the state of our world. It is now becoming mainstream and with that, interestingly, pay too. This was relatively underpaid as a role historically but it is not any more.

"It is quite interesting to see that now being in sustainable investing is being seen as a proper job and a properly paid job, we are getting a lot more men in the industry, which is great. But at the same time, some of these men are coming with less experience and longevity but claim to be experts. We have really got to work on giving the jobs to the right people with the right skills; be these male or female.

"This trend can be really frustrating for someone who has been around for 20 years. I think that as a woman, it is really important to put yourself forward and demonstrate you have value to add beyond people who don't have this level of expertise. It is worth noting, this trend is not just related to men now being attracted to this industry. I have seen other women who say ‘now this is properly paid I am going to do this', rather than ‘I'm doing this because I really believe in it and now I'm properly paid'.

She added it is a question of where people sit on the "sustainability line": "Do you do sustainability in financial services to make money, or because you believe it is the right thing to do and in doing the right thing, you will make money? There is a fine line there. Having obvious passion and belief for me is the fundamental basis of being a credible professional in this industry."

This passion can extend to wider roles not specifically focused on sustainability, according to the panel, as the industry continues to develop.

HSBC AM's Erin Leonard said: "Just because a job doesn't have a sustainable element in the title, perhaps does not mean there won't be a big contribution to make in those roles. When you are interviewing for those jobs, I think it will also be a great strength to communicate your interest and passion for sustainability; that will be a marker for any generalist role as well."

Having influence

The panel discussed how to tackle scepticism about sustainable investing in the industry and how to influence others.

Erin Leonard said: "I am stereotyping here, but I think many women are pretty good at bridging roles, so looking around at people that we work with, understanding their perspectives and the pressures they are under and then finding solutions between different parts of the business. So with that mentality and then thinking about the importance of influencing skills, that is the secret of overcoming scepticism.

"It is also recognising that this is a journey and when you do encounter someone who is not on board with you in that difficult meeting, sometimes it just takes some time to bring them round."

Paris Jordan added: "I have encountered a lot of scepticism right from the word go. It is much more muted these days but there have been experiences with firms and even where I have worked where people have been a bit confused as to why you are pursuing this.

"Those kinds of conversations are always going to happen but we are here to educate as well because there is a huge amount of information that is unknown and it really does affect investments.

"It is going to be a very exciting time and there are lots of opportunities for change. Those that aren't greenwashing and are doing it properly are going to be in a good position, and I know many businesses that are working on it behind closed doors before they bring it to the forefront."

Upskilling

The panel then stressed the importance of upskilling staff across different areas of the business on sustainability.

Abrdn's Amanda Young said: "How do you upskill your distribution teams to be credible, to understand the nuances, rather than just come to the ESG or sustainability experts and say ‘we need you as part of that conversation'? That is not going to work anymore. We need to upskill different parts of the business chain and this is where the opportunities come for people already in the business."

They were also horrified to receive a question from a member of the audience in a senior management role, who said she had been told to ‘leave it to the juniors to do the technical learning on ESG', particularly as they noted the amount of regulation coming down the line for financial services companies.

Amanda Young responded: "If we don't have senior people at the table integrating this into the strategic vision of corporate strategy, then it will never be integrated properly."

She added: "It is important to influence in every direction in your career, including sideways. You have got to think about getting people at the same level as you on board so they can start talking the same way because together it is much easier to influence upwards.

"You have also got to influence stakeholders outside your day-to-day interaction, so you need to think about how you build your franchise outside your organisation."

The panel discussed the usefulness of working towards qualifications including the IMC and more specialist qualifications like the CFA's Certificate in ESG Investing.

Waverton Investment Management's Paris Jordan said: "I sat this exam a number of years ago and I learnt a lot. I was lucky that I got to see lots of different fund approaches over the years, but there wasn't a huge amount that I knew about some of the regulations and frameworks.

"Also, don't be afraid to talk to people. We all have an ongoing passion and although we might have different preferences, ultimately we are trying to achieve the same thing."

Amanda Young suggested developing expertise in particular sustainability topics is valuable as people try to develop their skillsets.

She said: "Everybody wants to be involved in climate change. That is not to say "don't do it" but if everybody is doing it then that is going to be a very crowded space to get into. So maybe think do I want to become a diversity expert or a governance guru on remuneration? Or upskill myself on how you apply human rights analysis at an investment level, or biodiversity and all the other environmental issues like plastics? So really think about your passions and where you can develop your skills."

Information overload

They also responded to questions about how to cut through the huge amounts of news and research being published in this area.

HSBC AM's Erin Leonard said: "I think what has been a huge comfort to me as I have been going on my own learning curve is the fact that this is a learning journey. Things are changing so rapidly, so broadly, that no-one knows everything.

"So the first thing I would say is be kind to yourself, you don't have to know everything. Secondly, your colleagues should also be learning their part.

"Then more practically in terms of how to approach learning, I am planning to take the CFA Certificate in ESG Investing in the New Year. I find these programmes help bring things together and give you a big picture. But in addition, my own approach has been to read the papers or financial news articles and be disciplined about it. Over the last 12 months, I have really prioritised that daily research."

Investment Week's Sustainable Investment Festival 2022 will include content on upskilling and how to build your career in the sustainability sector, as well as provide valuable networking opportunities with like-minded peers. The Festival will be held in London on 22-23 June at The Brewery. For more information and to register, click here.