Tributes paid to 'energetic and deeply inspiring' M&G veteran Jim Leaviss

He started his career as a gilt market analyst at the Bank of England in 1992, where he stayed for more than four years.

Jim then went on to join M&G's fixed income team in 1997, as the firm launched the UK's first corporate bond mutual fund and first high yield fund, managed by Theo Zemek at the time, eventually becoming CIO for fixed income.

In 1999, he launched the M&G Global Macro Bond fund and ran it for almost 25 years.

Jim was also known for his ‘Bond Vigilantes' blog, which he set up in 2006, and for his ‘Uncle Jim's World of Bonds' podcast, launched in 2020.

He then left M&G in 2024, after almost three decades at the firm, to pursue a master's degree in art history.

In 2017, Jim was awarded the Outstanding Industry Contribution accolade at Investment Week's Fund Manager of the Year Awards for his key role in popularising bond markets for retail investors and their financial advisers.

M&G said: "Everyone at M&G is deeply saddened by the passing of Jim Leaviss, our former chief investment officer, fixed income, and a highly respected figure across the investment industry.

"Jim joined M&G in 1997 and made an extraordinary contribution over a 27-year career with the firm, playing a central role in building and shaping our fixed income business into one of M&G's key strengths. Known for his expertise, intellect and distinctive voice, including through the Bond Vigilantes blog and Uncle Jim's World of Bonds podcast, Jim earned the admiration and respect of colleagues, clients and peers across the industry.

"He will also be remembered with enormous affection for the impact he had on people. Throughout his career, Jim was generous with his time, knowledge and encouragement, mentoring and inspiring many colleagues and helping to develop generations of investment talent across the business.

"On behalf of everyone at M&G, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Jim's wife, sons, family and loved ones. His legacy lives on in the business he helped build, the people he developed and the many lives he touched during his remarkable career."

Stefan Isaacs, co-head of macro credit at M&G, said: "Jim was one of those rare individuals who left an indelible impression on everyone fortunate enough to work with him. I had the privilege of working alongside him for more than 20 years. He was a formidable leader – exceptionally bright, endlessly creative and gifted with the rare ability to make bond markets both engaging and enjoyable.

"Few things gave him greater pride than the Bond Vigilantes blog, which he helped pioneer and grow into one of the industry's most influential voices.

"Above all, though, Jim embraced life to the fullest. His passion for art, sport, music and literature was infectious, and he approached the world with an insatiable curiosity and enthusiasm. Warm, generous and unfailingly kind, he was always willing to give his time and support to others.

"Whenever we found ourselves in New York, we would invariably end up at Welcome to the Johnsons, a dive bar in Soho that became something of a tradition. I look forward to returning there one day to raise a glass to a friend who will be profoundly missed."

Claudia Calich, former head of emerging markets debt at M&G, said: "I had the privilege of working with Jim for more than a decade. I still vividly remember meeting him for the first time, 13 years ago, to discuss the possibility of joining M&G. We met at a pizza place in Bushwick, Brooklyn – an unexpected choice. Having lived in New York for over 20 years, I was surprised by his suggestion; most such meetings would typically have taken place in a characterless office or café in Midtown Manhattan.

"Our conversation was engaging and wide-ranging, covering everything from my experience managing emerging market debt to the latest travails of the Turkish lira. From that very first meeting, Jim struck me as unconventional, energetic and deeply inspiring.

"Those qualities remained evident throughout the 11 years we worked together. He had a unique ability to connect with people, bringing warmth, wisdom and humour to every interaction. In many ways, he was everybody's favourite uncle.

"I feel fortunate to have known and worked alongside him, and I will always remember the energy, encouragement and perspective he brought to those around him."

Jim's family wish is for privacy and funeral arrangements will remain private.

For those who would like to make a donation in Jim's memory, the family has requested that donations be made to Cancer Research UK.

M&G has opened a virtual book of condolences for people across the industry to share their memories at this difficult time.

If you wish to send in a tribute to Jim for publication or to be passed to M&G and his family, please contact: [email protected]