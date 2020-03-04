fixed income
Vanguard life strats rocket to top much-changed Consistent 50
Weekly review of the best performing funds
Calm before the storm: Investors pour £4.2bn into UK funds before virus panic
Fixed income funds see strongest inflows
Fidelity launches reduced carbon bond fund
Seeks "genuine impact" on reducing emissions
Wealth managers expect record year for fixed income ETFs
Tabula research
Rathbones adds assistant manager to Bryn Jones' team
Stuart Chilvers promoted from research analyst role
US and EM equity flows shave $30bn off global ETP flows
Commodities reverse outflows
JPMAM debuts fixed income multi-factor ETF in Europe
TER of 0.35%
Chris Higham: Navigating a higher corporate default rate in 2020
2019 saw strong positive total returns across nearly all asset classes.
How fixed income managers are maintaining returns in 2020 and beyond
$12trn of global bonds trading with sub-zero yields
ESG, fixed income and active ETFs lead global demand
ETFs now $6.3trn industry
Morningstar data shows flow of assets from active to passive in 2019
Events of 2019 'left black marks on the industry'
The world in 2020: Ten global market predictions
Return of big banks and the end of austerity?
Global ETFs grow by €495bn in 2019
Europe takes record-breaking €104bn share
Orbis launches Global Cautious fund with no minimum investment
Has refundable performance fee structure
MSCI launches new fixed income ESG and factor indices
Fifteen new indices
Fulcrum Asset Management launches Risk Premia fund
Follows November Cayman launch
European ETF market surpasses $1trn milestone
Follows strong year for inflows
China 2020: Rising uncertainty may lead policymakers to 'kick the can down the road'
Can China recover from its slowdown?
Capital Group’s Jeremy Cunningham explains how the firm is managing the environment where low – and even negative – interest rates are becoming the norm
Demand for bonds propels October retail sales to £2.5bn
According to latest Investment Association figures
Janus Henderson explain how they apply a low volatility, absolute return mindset to fixed income investing
The next new investment trend shaking up the wholesale fixed income sector
The lowdown on 'buy and maintain'
Investment Conundrums: Kames fixed income team 'steps up to plate' amid departures and outflows
How the firm is 'back on the front foot'