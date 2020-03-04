M&G
UK wealth managers cut property exposure on liquidity fears
Latest FE fundinfo Adviser Fund Index
Resignations down, earnings up: The power of mentoring
How female role models in the office make a huge difference
Update: M&G Property Portfolio suspension to continue
Raising cash levels
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow
IW's 25th anniversary: From data to diversity - the changing face of the industry
The evolution of asset management since 1995
IW's 25th anniversary: Where are the rising stars of 1995 now?
Most successful managers take a trip down memory lane
Record £2.2bn pulled from UK property funds in 2019
December was the second-worst month on record
ASI hires ex-crypto investment head Grimsley as director
Joins from Prime Factor Capital
M&G replaces 28-year veteran Rodgers as she leaves industry
Pursuing career in academia
BoE: Fund liquidity mismatches could 'amplify shocks in the financial system'
May also impact the provision of finance to the economy
Contagion risk on cards for property funds following M&G suspension, experts warn
Gatings could become more common, experts warn
M&G Prudential UK Property fund suspends trading
Suspension 'linked to 'M&G Property Portfolio'
UK property funds reassure investors after M&G suspension
Cash levels remain elevated
M&G suspends £2.5bn property fund as assets plummet
Following waves of outflows
Perrett to replace Bruce on M&G Asian fund
Following September hires
Woolnough shifts flagship M&G bond funds to 'shortest duration ever'
Favouring credit risk over interest rate risk
M&G preps ESG high yield strategy OEIC launch
Launch expected 'very shortly'
Jupiter's Cable won't make 'wholesale' changes to Zimmerman's old fund
Tech firms among newcomers in reshuffled portfolio
M&G completes Prudential demerger
New shares admitted to London Stock Exchange
Will Argentine bonds be the new Ukrainian-style success story?
Investors hopeful of bounceback ahead of elections
One or all? Star manager versus team approach
Better off backing a lone manager or a team?
M&G hires seven-strong Asia Pacific equities team; Du Preez steps down
New posts in London, Singapore and Hong Kong
Industry Voice: Good governance - a key differentiator
M&G's Rhodes: 'Expensive' US market offers plenty of cheap stock opportunities
Fears of a full-blown trade war and slowing economic growth appear at odds with the progress being made by companies around the world.