Stefan Isaacs

M&G preps ESG high yield strategy OEIC launch

Funds

M&G preps ESG high yield strategy OEIC launch

Launch expected 'very shortly'

clock 13 November 2019 •
M&G's Isaacs: Why would the ECB run the risk of tightening?

Bonds

M&G's Isaacs: Why would the ECB run the risk of tightening?

Decision on Thursday

clock 06 June 2018 •
Trustpilot