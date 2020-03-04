Jim Leaviss

Leaviss: UK could lose its AAA rating by December
M&G's co-head of fixed income Jim Leaviss has warned the UK could face losing its AAA rating on 5 December, the day of the Autumn Statement, as the growing budget deficit could force George Osborne to abandon plans for fiscal consolidation.

