Jim Leaviss
M&G's Leaviss on the market trends to look out for
Which will evolve and which will wither?
One or all? Star manager versus team approach
Better off backing a lone manager or a team?
Could we have another Trichet moment?
Avoiding mis-timed rate hike
M&G's Leaviss: No cruise speed yet for central banks
How have they performed this summer?
M&G's Leaviss tackles the big questions for bond investors
Investment Week editor Katrina Lloyd talks to Jim Leaviss, head of fixed interest for M&G's mutual fund range, about issues including bond liquidity, the impact of quantitative tightening and global trade wars.
M&G's Leaviss: Why central banks should adopt a Maradona approach to forward guidance
Is it an effective tool?
M&G's Leaviss: What direction are markets headed in since the breach of 'magic' 3% yield threshold?
10-year Treasury yield passes 3%
M&G's Stiasny to take over from Hughes on £650m UK Income Distribution fund
Leaviss steps back from European bond fund
M&G's Leaviss: Wage increases key for a change in UK interest rates
A sustained increase in wage level rises could be the trigger for the UK interest rate cycle to move upwards, said Jim Leaviss, head of retail fixed interest and global macro bond fund manager at M&G.
M&G's Leaviss: It is time to look at 'undervalued' sterling again
Worst currency of G10 nations
M&G's Leaviss: Brexit - Civilised or acrimonious divorce?
Unwinding EU membership is unprecedented
Investment Week invites you to The Great British Pub Quiz
In support of CASCAID
M&G's Leaviss buys into '25% undervalued' yen in Global Macro fund
Reduces US dollar exposure
M&G's Leaviss: How bond investors can play the oil price rebound
M&G's head of retail fixed interest Jim Leaviss has said it may be time to invest in US inflation protection following the oil-related sell-off seen in recent months.
The UKIP factor: M&G's Leaviss warns of disaster for sterling as political risk looms
The growing chance of a party outside the established top three getting a key role in a coalition government is starting to spook managers, as UKIP in particular gains ground ahead of the general election.
'I am not convinced super clean delivers the best outcome for clients'
THE BIG INTERVIEW
Why M&G's Leaviss has stopped shorting the yen
Jim Leaviss, head of retail fixed income at M&G, has removed his short position on the yen in his £688m Global Macro Bond fund following the dramatic sell-off in the Japanese currency.
M&G's Leaviss: Time to reduce sterling exposure?
IS STERLING OVERVALUED?
Leaviss: UK could lose its AAA rating by December
M&G's co-head of fixed income Jim Leaviss has warned the UK could face losing its AAA rating on 5 December, the day of the Autumn Statement, as the growing budget deficit could force George Osborne to abandon plans for fiscal consolidation.
M&G's Riddell piles into Italian government bonds
M&G's Michael Riddell has put 10% of his International Sovereign Bond fund portfolio in Italian government bonds in anticipation of a fresh liquidity injection from the European Central Bank.
Leaviss: UK moving closer to AAA downgrade
The UK is increasingly likely to lose its AAA credit rating - but this may not spell disaster for the domestic bond market, according to M&G's Jim Leaviss.
M&G's Leaviss: Five things we have learnt from Greek 'default'
THE GREEK 'DEFAULT'