PGIM acquires remaining stake in private credit manager Deerpath Capital

Strengthens direct lending platform

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

PGIM has agreed to acquire the remaining 25% stake in US private credit manager Deerpath Capital, three years after buying a majority shareholding in the firm.

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Cristian Angeloni
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