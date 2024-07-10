M&G's Jim Leaviss on three decades in bonds: 'An incredible puzzle', scary times and embracing the arts

Bringing bond investing to a broader audience

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 7 min read

Following the news that M&G Investments’ CIO of fixed income Jim Leaviss is leaving the group after 27 years to study for an MA in the History of Art, Investment Week editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd talks to the manager about his career, educating investors and why successful new entrants must “live and breathe bonds”.

"There is nothing more fascinating than a fixed income instrument. Nothing," So begins Uncle Jim's World of Bonds podcasts, one of the many avenues the well-known fund manager has tried to educate and excite investors about the asset class over the years. M&G names CIO of fixed income as Jim Leaviss departs Whether it is through his team's popular Bond Vigilantes blogs, articles, videos, media commentary or meeting advisers across the country, M&G's CIO of fixed income has been passionate about bringing bond investing to a broader audience during a career spanning nearly three decades...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Katrina Lloyd
Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

Editor-in-Chief

View profile
More from Katrina Lloyd

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2024

Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable Investment Awards 2024

More on Bonds

M&G's Jim Leaviss on three decades in bonds: 'An incredible puzzle', scary times and embracing the arts
Bonds

M&G's Jim Leaviss on three decades in bonds: 'An incredible puzzle', scary times and embracing the arts

Bringing bond investing to a broader audience

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 10 July 2024 • 7 min read
'Clarity and stability': What investors can expect from the incoming Labour government
Bonds

'Clarity and stability': What investors can expect from the incoming Labour government

Following ‘supermajority’ win

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 05 July 2024 • 5 min read
Partner Insight: Election - Back to the future for bonds
Bonds

Partner Insight: Election - Back to the future for bonds

While we’re back to the 1990’s and early 2000’s in terms of the political regime, Fidelity portfolio managers argue it is also back to this period for the bond market as well. And with the election noise fading, they explain why fundamentals and valuations will once again drive bond markets.

Fidelity Sterling Investment Grade Team: Portfolio Managers Ian Fishwick, Kris Atkinson, Shamil Gohil, and Investment Director Ben Deane
clock 05 July 2024 • 9 min read
Trustpilot