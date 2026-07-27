Friday Briefing: Habemus Chancellor!

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 3 min read

The speculation and uncertainty are finally over. On Monday (20 July), newly appointed Prime Minister Andy Burnham named John Healey as the UK’s next Chancellor of the Exchequer, succeeding Rachel Reeves in Number 11 Downing Street.

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Cristian Angeloni
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