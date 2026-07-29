Former CCLA intermediary sales head Sam Pennefather to join Insignis Cash

Spearhead the wealth division

Natalie Kenway
clock • 1 min read

Sam Pennefather is to join cash savings and management platform Insignis Cash in August, Investment Week can reveal.

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